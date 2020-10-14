If you’re ever watched the Mean Girls film, you might be familiar with the girl gang rule of ‘on Wednesdays we wear pink’. Fashion is full of frivolous rules that are meant to be broken. But if you’re a fan of all shade of pink, here are some tips for online shopping:

Target Australia has a good range of affordable clothes. Click on the Women’s section, then scroll down the page a little and you can select the Colour pink. There are lots of other options to narrow down your search. https://www.target.com.au/

Blue Bungalow lets you search on the colour pink, but you need to select the category of clothing first. This season they have lots of oversized tees, comfy ponchos, wrap tops, floaty dresses, necklaces and earrings. There are lots of feminine and floral prints. https://bluebungalow.com.au/

Cotton On is a good website for looking at on-trend and affordable staples. Click on Women and Shop All, then scroll down to find the Colour options and select pink. You’ll find summer dresses, bucket hats, buckle slides, cute blouses, graphic tees, swimwear, activewear and more. https://cottonon.com/AU/

Sportsgirl has a range of different shades of pink tops, dresses, jumpers, shorts, pants, PJ twin set and scrunchies. You can filter your search results on the colour pink, size and price range. https://www.sportsgirl.com.au/

Guess Australia has two shades you can select – pink and rose. It’s the perfect website to look for a waist pack, handbag, tote or wallet. https://www.guess.com.au/

Frankie4 has all types of shoes in pink, blush and rose gold. Think sandals, heels, brogues, work shoes and more. https://frankie4.com/

Add some on-trend techy sunglasses and you are good to go. You might to try the Bose audio sunglasses that allow you to listen to music via the glasses. These are connected to your smartphone via Bluetooth.

If you aren’t a fan of pink you can still use these tips to search on your favourite colour and save time when doing your online shopping and updating your wardrobe.

Tell us how you like to wear pink and some of your favourite online shopping websites:

Image Credit: © Copyright GUESS