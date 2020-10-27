OPPO Launch Entry Level A Series Range – A53s And A53

Mint cream and fancy blue are two of the colours you can get for the latest entry level A series from OPPO, which launched today. The OPPO A53s and the A53 have some great specs at an affordable price tag.

Priced at A$349 and A$299 respectively, the A53s and A53 both offer excellent value for money. The A53s champions OPPO’s first RAM+ Memory Optimisation to increase performance speed with storage of 128GB which can be extended to 256GB.

Both devices come with a 6.5 inch Neo-Display with a 90Hz screen refresh rate, Qualcomm’s latest octa-core processor, a massive 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charge and AI Triple Camera setup.

“At OPPO, we believe affordability is on par with cutting-edge technology. The A53s and A53 demonstrate yet another harmonisation of these qualities, packing consumers’ most desired features into a sleek body with a premium feel,” Michael Tran, Managing Director at OPPO Australia.

For an even more refined and lightweight look, the 3D-curved Iridescent Wave Design, which uses an integrated curved body, is framed by a silver colored metallic coating, while the decorative rings around the camera are vacuum-coated to imitate silver. To augment its premium look, the new devices introduce new engraving and plating textures that shimmer with iridescent colour gradients.

Better battery with power saving mode

The A53s and A53 boast a massive 5000mAh battery. One single charge allows for all-day use, supporting up to 52 hours of phone call, 37 hours of music playing and 20.8 hours of video watching. Both devices come with an 18W fast charger, which can also intelligently recognise and adjust the charging current based on how the phone is used, to keep the phone temperature at a safe level.

They come with a Super Power-Saving Mode to extend battery life in the case of an emergency situation. At as low as 5 per cent, the battery life still supports up to 6.5 hours of music playing and 1.54 hours of calling.

OPPO A53 in Mint Cream and the hero shot is the OPPO A53s

Camera can click & snap front & back

The A53s and A53 feature a multipurpose AI Triple Camera setup, consisting of a 13MP main camera + 2MP depth camera + 2MP macro camera. The macro lens allows users to zoom into details of objects just 4 centimeters away.

Both devices also boast a 8MP front camera and Intelligent Beautification algorithms, enabling you to capture natural-looking selfies in any environment or lighting condition.

Dual speakers

Both feature Super Dual Speakers combined with Dirac 2.0 offering app-specific sound effects, so users can immerse themselves in a superior experience that cascades from listening to music and gaming to watching a film.

For further information, visit oppo.com/au

Pricing

OPPO A53s $349

Colour: Fancy Blue and Electric Black

OPPO A53 $299

Colour: Mint Cream and Electric Black

Stockists: JB Hi-Fi, Woolworths, Mobileciti, Bing Lee, Amazon