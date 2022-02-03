The Perfect Tech Gifts For This Valentine’s Day

If you are on the search for the perfect tech gift for Valentines Day, then check out some of these gadgets. That special someone stuck on you, will no doubt be stuck on these new tech accessory gadgets.

Belkin Magnetic Phone Mount with Face Tracking

RRP $79.95 AUD

A perfect gift for an avid TikTokker. The Belkin Magnetic Phone Mount with Face Tracking features built-in magnetic technology that snaps securely onto the iPhone 12 with easy, one-handed placement and turns 360 degrees to shoot in portrait and landscape view. The accompanying app recognises faces, and follows movements while the user records, livestreams and creates content, linking directly to social media channels.

Belkin BOOST↑CHARGE™ Magnetic Wireless Charger Stand 7.5W

RRP $59.95 AUD

The BOOST↑CHARGE Magnetic Wireless Charger Stand efficiently charges up to 7.5W and is secure enough for disruption-free streaming or scrolling. The stand perfectly aligns to iPhone 12 and 13 models for easy one-handed placement in either portrait or landscape view.

Belkin BOOST↑CHARGE Magnetic Portable Wireless Charger Pad

RRP $49.95 AUD

The BOOST↑CHARGE Magnetic Portable Wireless Charger Pad quickly and seamlessly charges the iPhone 12 and 13 series of phones. Perfect magnetic alignment allows for continuous use of the device to scroll, play, or chat while charging and keeps it in place if it vibrates from an incoming call. The secure attachment provides mobility without interrupting the charge and easy portability with an extra-long 2M cable.

Belkin BOOST↑CHARGE™ PRO 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with MagSafe 15W

RRP $219.95 AUD

For the Apple fanatic looking to stay fully charged, the no-strings-attached BOOST↑CHARGE™ PRO MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charger is designed to be ultra-convenient and ultra-fast providing up to 15W of wireless charging power, compatible with MagSafe. MagSafe features an array of magnets around the wireless charging coil of iPhone to allow accessories and wireless charging solutions to perfectly connect and align to iPhone every time. The BOOST↑CHARGE™ PRO MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charger also provides 5W charging power for AirPods Pro and AirPods with Wireless Charging Case, and a wireless charging module for Apple Watch.

All available here: belkin.com/au