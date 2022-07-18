What’s Happening Across The Country This National Science Week?

National Science Week is Australia’s annual celebration of science and technology. This year’s festival runs from 13 to 21 August, with thousands of events around Australia.
The festival has something for everyone, from children to adults, and science amateurs to professionals. Events are delivered by a wide range of institutions, including universities, schools, research organisations, libraries, museums and science centres. In past years, over one million people have participated in National Science Week events.
Since its establishment in 1997, National Science Week has provided an opportunity to acknowledge the contributions of Australian scientists to the world of knowledge. It also aims to encourage an interest in science pursuits among the general public, and to encourage younger people to be fascinated by the world we live in.
National Science Week Events
Here are just a few of the thousands of events taking place around the country this year. To find more National Science Week events, visit: https://www.scienceweek.net.au/find-events/
Melbourne
Kids’ Conference Girls in STEM Quantum Computing Workshop
The Matilda Effect – The History of Forgotten Women Scientists
Immersive Mindfulness: can real life compare with digital worlds?
Sydney
Sci-Fi Series: Is RNA the answer to cancer?
Regenerating Australia short film screening
The Sky’s No Limit: Women in health science
Sydney Science Trail: Community Saturday at the Australian Museum
Australian Animals; Saving us and saving them
Canberra
Creative Computing for Seniors Workshop (using Scratch)
The Sex on the Beach Science Show
ACT Spring STEM in the Community Workshops
Darwin
A Celebration of Science at Stuart Park
City of Darwin Libraries STEAM Zone – Sound of Science
Movie and Astronomy Night at Deckchair Cinema
Adelaide
Ethos Forum: Disposable Health
Green Glass for Kids @ Makerspace Adelaide
