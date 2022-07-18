What's Happening Across The Country This National Science Week?

Alice Duthie
on July 19, 2022
National Science Week is Australia’s annual celebration of science and technology. This year’s festival runs from 13 to 21 August, with thousands of events around Australia.

The festival has something for everyone, from children to adults, and science amateurs to professionals. Events are delivered by a wide range of institutions, including universities, schools, research organisations, libraries, museums and science centres. In past years, over one million people have participated in National Science Week events.

Since its establishment in 1997, National Science Week has provided an opportunity to acknowledge the contributions of Australian scientists to the world of knowledge. It also aims to encourage an interest in science pursuits among the general public, and to encourage younger people to be fascinated by the world we live in.

National Science Week Events

National Science Week space

Here are just a few of the thousands of events taking place around the country this year. To find more National Science Week events, visit: https://www.scienceweek.net.au/find-events/

Melbourne

Kids’ Conference Girls in STEM Quantum Computing Workshop

The Matilda Effect – The History of Forgotten Women Scientists

Immersive Mindfulness: can real life compare with digital worlds?

National Science Week Quiz

Go Girl, Go for IT

Sydney

Sci-Fi Series: Is RNA the answer to cancer?

Regenerating Australia short film screening

The Sky’s No Limit: Women in health science

Sydney Science Trail: Community Saturday at the Australian Museum

Australian Animals; Saving us and saving them

Canberra

Creative Computing for Seniors Workshop (using Scratch)

The Sex on the Beach Science Show

ACT Spring STEM in the Community Workshops

Darwin

A Celebration of Science at Stuart Park

City of Darwin Libraries STEAM Zone – Sound of Science

Movie and Astronomy Night at Deckchair Cinema

Adelaide

Science on the Street

Ethos Forum: Disposable Health

Green Glass for Kids @ Makerspace Adelaide

