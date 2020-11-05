We’re determined to not let the negative headlines steal the spotlight. We’ve all heard of social media cleansing, have you thought about a news cleanse? Our mornings are feeling a whole lot happier since we added these to our News Feed. We love to start the day informed, even better to start it with a smile too.

1. Happy Ali News

The latest positive news offering to launch is a contemporary digital news site delivering seriously happy global news. They’re on a mission to brighten your mornings and make sure the good news outweighs the bad. Happy Ali content goes beyond current affairs, they have a solid line up of writers including celebrity chef Lyndey Milan to bring you mouth-watering food, Catherine Marshall to inspire your health, news from award-winning journalist Michael Sheather, plus uplifting sections on wellbeing, travel and the environment. And, it is co-edited by Women Love Tech publisher Robyn Foyster with Swiss-based journalist Sooni Gander.

Robyn Foyster, Publisher and owner of Women Love Tech and co-editor of www.Happy-Ali.com

Founder and CEO, Arthur Koeman, believes that reading positive news can create a happier life.

“Positive news works as medicine for a healthier mind and body. I was inspired to create Happy Ali for everyone who is distressed by the daily serving of disheartening news – we need the good news to outweigh the bad.” Happy Ali Founder Arthur Koeman

You can subscribe for just US $12 a year: click on this link: https://www.happy-ali.com/checkout/

2.Huffington Post’s Good News

Arianna Huffington’s good news outlet is a breath of a fresh air. From local stories of community heroes and a huge dose of cute animals, to entrepreneur passion-projects and celebrities doing great things. Guaranteed mood-booster.

3. Good News Network

News designed to be “an antidote to the barrage of negativity experienced in the mainstream media”, and it does exactly that. Their stories confirm what we already believe: good news itself is not in short supply; the broadcasting of it is. Great for hometown family stories too, as they invite good news submissions.

4. Soul Talk News

A news and media brand that was created to publish positive and empowering stories from all over the world on health, business, tech and science. Notably they have a news section on inspiring women and one that covers outstanding achievements by kids and passionate youths – a great publication to encourage your young ones to start engaging in current affairs.

5. Good

“For people who give a damn.” Articles about the planet, innovation, culture, design, cities and politics. The sister news outlet of Upworthy that tells the important stories that matter, more serious than the others, but still with a positive outlook.

6. 1000 Awesome Things

A blog by Neil Pasricha, who began documenting life’s little joys as therapy when his marriage broke down and his best friend took his own life. He chose one awesome thing to write about everyday and is still going! A really fun read that opens your eyes to delightful daily moments.

7. Upworthy

A popular positive news site for stories worth sharing. A wealth of uplifting and happy stories of local heroes, family laughs and viral memes. Follow them for great positive and relatable stories that remind us of our common humanity.

8. The Happy Broadcast

A happy news outlet publishing positive movements across the globe, such as Brazil’s national soccer team dedicated to paying their female players as much as their male players, and a town in Finland who give free cake and transport tokens for citizens who cut their carbon emissions. The bonus: A happy illustrator designs and draws a special cartoon for each article.

9. The Happy Newspaper

Designed to celebrate all that’s good in the world and celebrates wonderful people! It’s available as a print subscription with global news as well as a section dedicated to everyday heroes. A great reminder of all the things we have be happy about, and stunning colourful artwork throughout.

10. Positive News UK

“The magazine for for good journalism about the good things that are happening”. They are a media company dedicated to quality, independent reporting about what’s going right in the world. Although they are UK-based they deliver stories on worldwide current affairs and have great sections specifically for economics and society.