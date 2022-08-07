5 New Podcasts To Fall In Love With

5 New Podcasts To Fall In Love With

Alice Duthie
on August 7, 2022
podcasts

Looking for a fresh new podcast to fall in love with this month? Tune in to these thought-provoking podcasts while you’re on your commute to and from work, going for your daily walk or just chilling out.

The Deep 

new podcasts

From terminal parents to sex workers, extremists and drug addicts, The Deep is a place for thought-provoking conversations that help us explore who we are, when no one is looking. Cracked wide open by her past trauma, grief and abuse, host Zoe Marshall holds the space for others to share their fascinating stories and perspectives through these deep conversations.

Last Drinks

new podcasts

Last Drinks is a new podcast about how to live an awesome life without alcohol, hosted by radio personality Maz Compton, who has been sober since 2015. With the hope to re-frame the cultural norm of alcohol in our society, explore sobriety and sober curiosity through the lens of honest, engaging conversations and empower people to redefine their relationship with alcohol.

The Big Mouth

new podcasts

Tim Dormer explores life after reality TV. Unfiltered, raw and real! If you feel like a misfit in a world full of pretenders, then Tim wants to be your friend!

The Magic Drop

new podcasts

The Magic Drop is a podcast created and hosted by Isabelle Cornish.

Isabelle is an Australian Actor, Author, Health Coach, Yoga Teacher and Personal trainer. Her mission is to help others to create the epic life they desire by dropping conscious content into the lives of a community worldwide. The Magic Drop is real and raw and takes a dive into various health and wellness topics to educate and inspire.

The Self-Love Club

the self love club

The Self-Love Club is dedicated to chatting about stuff that matters. Real talk and lols. Up your self-love and self-care game. Bel Crawford chats with influential guests and The Self-Care Series delivers exercises with experts

For more on the latest podcasts click here.

Alice Duthie
By Alice Duthie

Alice is a lifestyle writer for Women Love Tech and The Carousel. She is currently studying a Bachelor of Commerce at The University of Sydney, majoring in Marketing and Business Information Systems.

View more

trends News

Dr Clair Craig trends
Why Storylistening Has The Edge On Storytelling
Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
on August 7, 2022
women love tech trends
The A-Z Of What We Love Most On Instagram
Emeric Brard
on January 10, 2022
Tips For Shopping Online During The Coronavirus Pandemic trends
Tips For Shopping Online During The Coronavirus Pandemic
Women Love Tech
on January 10, 2022

health News

Women support women - health health
How To Overcome Burnout
Beau Peters
on May 12, 2022
BaxterBlue glasses health
Blue Light Eye-Wear Products That Support A Healthier Digital Life
Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
on April 10, 2022
health
Why Should You Avoid The Blue Light From Your Digital Devices?
Pamela Connellan
on March 17, 2022

Related News

Turia Pitt is Hard Work podcasts
Turia Pitt Is Hard Work – Season Three Of This Podcast Is Out Now
Pamela Connellan
on August 1, 2022
Left Right Out podcasts
Best Ever Female-led Podcasts To Tune Into
Alice Duthie
on July 15, 2022
podcasts
5 Top Podcasts To Liven Up Your Day
Alice Duthie
on June 16, 2022
Gina Riley and Jane Turner as Kim and Kath. podcasts
Look At Moi Podcast Launches To Celebrate 20 Years Of Kath And Kim
Alice Duthie
on May 18, 2022
Grace Tame and Mel Leong podcasts
Listen To Grace Tame And Mel Leong On Spotify’s ‘Pod Club’: More Than Talk
Alice Duthie
on May 10, 2022
lady-brains podcasts
How Two Friends Launched Lady-Brains Podcast
Lucy Cooper
on May 9, 2022

More WLT News