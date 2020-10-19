5 Spotify Playlists To Help You Destress And Chill Out

“One good thing about music, when it hits you, you feel no pain.” ― Bob Marley

Sometimes when we’re stressed out, restless, sad or even happy, all we need is music. Music, provided the vibes match up with the emotions, can be incredibly healing. In a matter of minutes, you can feel happier and understood. Now more than ever is a time where we need to rid stress and cool down, so just pop on your headphones or connect to your speakers and let the rhythm of these calming and relaxing songs take over and drift you away.

Here are five Spotify playlist to help you get into a relaxed state of mind.

#1 Lo-Fi Beats

This amazing playlist from Spotify blesses your ears with discrete, lowkey beats that make you want to close your eyes and just sink into your pillow. With slow melodies and no lyrics, you’ll be slowly bopping and waving your head to the fluid rhythms of this playlist’s heartbeat. Perfect before sleep, during the day, on a run or while you’re working.

Follow Lo-Fi Beats here.

#2 Chill af

Rhythmically very similar to Lo-Fi Beats, Chill af, and it’s in the name, is incredibly relaxing to listen to and gently vibe to. Incorporating the same type of beats and fluidity, Chill af also includes smooth vocals that don’t shock or remove any of the relaxing aspects, in fact, they compliment them.

Follow Spotify’s Chill af playlist here.

#3 Lazy Sunday

Imagine it’s a beautiful Sunday. You wake up to the sun piercing through the blinds, everything is tranquil, everything is perfect. Lazy Sunday is the playlist for your lazy, comfy Sunday.

Follow Lazy Sunday here.

#4 Coffee + Chill

If you can imagine right now the sensation of being in a coffee house full or its strong, rich aromas and relaxing music, this playlist is exactly what you’d be imagining. It’s the background noise you never you needed as you sip on your morning coffee as the sun rises.

Follow Coffee + Chill here.

#5 Relax & Unwind

Relax & Unwind does exactly what it says it does. It’s great company when you just want to take a minute to breathe and let loose. If you’re cooking, this playlist is a great ambiance or if you have people over and what a light, soft mood, look no further.

Follow Relax & Unwind here.