    8 Things We Can Learn from Atlassian’s Responsible Technology Review Template

    Marie-Antoinette Issa
    on 19 December 2023
    Atlassian Responsible Technology Review Template

    In an era dominated by technological advancements, the need for responsible tech consumption has become more critical than ever. A responsible technology review template serves as a compass, guiding users toward mindful choices and ethical considerations. But what does a responsible technology review template entail anyway? 

    What is a responsible technology review template, anyway?

    Responsible technology review templates are the guidelines issues by different companies (such as the one recently made public – and free by Atlassian) to help users navigate the complex landscape of technological offerings, and aid them in making informed decisions that align with their values. Based on the principles outlined in Atlassian’s responsible technology review template (summarised below) most will generally emphasise transparency, trust, collaboration, inclusivity, and responsible use of technology to ensure it aligns with human values and contributes positively to society. Companies will traditionally invite a collective effort to uphold these principles and welcomes external input for continuous improvement.

    Transparency and privacy

    Atlassian’s Responsible technology review template recognises the societal reflection of technology and places a strong emphasis on transparency in product communication. Atlassian commits to providing information in a clear and straightforward manner, rejecting unnecessary complexity.

    Trust

    Trust becomes the cornerstone of product development and usage. Atlassian integrates privacy principles, incorporating a privacy-by-design approach. To ensure the centrality of trust, Atlassian empowers users with choices regarding data and AI-powered tools.

    Accountability

    Acknowledging true accountability as a collaborative effort, Atlassian encourages feedback, investigation, and continuous improvement. The company commits to active participation, sharing knowledge, educating, and learning from internal and external stakeholders alike.

    Empowerment

    Atlassian advocates for an open, inclusive, fair, and just company and technology. The commitment extends to respect human rights, promote diversity and inclusion, and actively work to identify and mitigate potential unfair outcomes.

    Equity

    Believing in technology’s power to empower teams, Atlassian pledges to evaluate new technologies with a focus on equitable value distribution. The company manages technology use to contribute positively to growth, prosperity, and beneficial outcomes in society.

    Shared principles

    Every member of Atlassian is acknowledged as having a role in upholding shared commitments, fostering a sense of responsibility among team members. External stakeholders are invited to provide feedback and actively engage in the journey towards responsible technology use.

    Open communication

    Aligned with Atlassian’s core value of openness, the template commits to clear and straightforward communication about products and their benefits. Users are informed about the use of new technologies, such as AI, with a commitment to openness and honesty.

    Open sourcing the framework

    Finally, demonstrating a commitment to collaboration, Atlassian open-sources its internal framework. The company invites others to download and use the Responsible Technology Review Template, fostering collective engagement in building a responsible technological future. This reflects a transparent approach and a commitment to sharing knowledge for the greater good.

    Marie-Antoinette Issa is a contributor for Women Love Tech and The Carousel. She has worked across news and women's lifestyle magazines and websites including Cosmopolitan, Cleo, Madison, The Urban List and Daily Mail, I Quit Sugar and Huffington Post.

