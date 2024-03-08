    The Aussie Mum Who Makes $25K a Month With TikTok and Linktree

    By Marie-Antoinette Issa
    on 8 March 2024
    International Women's Day

    In the world of female entrepreneurship, Anaita Sarkar is a force to be reckoned with. As well as her role as Co-Founder and CEO of Hero Packaging (an award-winning sustainable packaging company for e-commerce retailers) Anaita’s use of social media – namely the leveraging of it as her main marketing tool supported by Linktree – serves as a timely reminder of the power of perseverance and innovation, this International Women’s Day

    In 2018, Anaita and her husband embarked on a mission to address the environmental impact of plastic packaging in e-commerce. Their solution birthed Hero Packaging, which has since sold over 30 million compostable mailers to over 65,000 businesses globally. What began as a solution for their own business needs quickly transformed into a global enterprise. Driven by Anaita’s passion for sustainability and her knack for business innovation.

    However, Anaita’s entrepreneurial prowess extends beyond Hero Packaging. She is also an author, keynote speaker, business advisor, and guest lecturer at Macquarie University. Oh and content creator, with some of her viral videos including:

    Anaita’s book, “Sell Anything Online,” published in 2020, outlines her marketing formula that propelled the success of her e-commerce ventures. Leveraging platforms like TikTok and Linktree, Anaita has cultivated a thriving online community of over 358K followers. Whom she engages with through practical marketing strategies and actionable insights.

    Linktree, in particular, has played a crucial role in Anaita’s success. By centralising her business and social identities, Linktree has enabled her to monetise her following effectively. Anaita earns $25,000 a month through the platform. Leveraging it for direct product sales and brand partnerships, affiliate marketing, advisory roles, and finally, speaking opportunities.

    However, Anaita is a also vocal advocate for women in the creator economy, recognising their pivotal role in driving innovation and entrepreneurship. She believes that platforms like Linktree empower women to capitalise on their audience and maximise monetisation opportunities. Through her company, Sell Anything Online, Anaita provides mentorship to hundreds of business founders, ranging from small startups to large national retailers, furthering her commitment to supporting women in business.

    Anaita’s contributions have not gone unnoticed. She has received numerous accolades for her entrepreneurial endeavours. Including the Amazing Women in E-Commerce Award in 2023 and the Retail Champion Award from Smart Company in 2022. Her mentorship has positively impacted over 500 business owners, and she has been invited to speak at prestigious events like SXSW, where she shared her expertise alongside other female industry leaders.

    Ultimately, Anaita exemplifies the spirit of innovation and empowerment, that drives so many of the fabulous females around the world worthy of recognition on International Women’s Day. Her journey from the family dining table to global recognition is a testament to the limitless potential of women who love tech! And use it to their advantage.

    Marie-Antoinette Issa
    By Marie-Antoinette Issa

    Marie-Antoinette Issa is a contributor for Women Love Tech and The Carousel. She has worked across news and women's lifestyle magazines and websites including Cosmopolitan, Cleo, Madison, The Urban List and Daily Mail, I Quit Sugar and Huffington Post.

