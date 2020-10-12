Be the Hero in Your Own Movies with GoPro 9

You’re excited about the new GoPro – but you might be wondering why on earth would you need one of these, when your smartphone already takes good video? Or if you already own a GoPro – why would you want to upgrade?

Image Credit: GoPro

There are three main reasons to invest in a GoPro Hero 9. It takes awesome 23.6 megapixel still photographs and 5K video with hyper smooth stabilization plus an improved battery life by 30%.

The GoPro Hero 9 Features

Dual LCD screens with removable lens

Take stunning 5K videos

7 times more resolution than High Definition (HD)

20 MP photographs with an amazing 14.7 MP of detail in every frame

30% more battery life

Dual LCD

Built in camera stabilization

Built in mounting – compatible with 40 plus mounts and accessories

Waterproof to 33 feet

About GoPro

GoPro frees people to celebrate the moment, inspiring others to do the same. From cameras to apps and accessories, everything we do is geared to help you capture life as you live it, share the experience and pass on the stoke. We believe that sharing our experiences makes them more meaningful and way more fun.

GoPro was founded in 2002 by Nick Woodman—a surfer, skier and motorsports enthusiast in search of a better way to film himself and his friends surfing. What started with a 35mm camera and a wrist strap made from old wetsuits and plastic scraps has grown into an international company that has sold over 26 million GoPro cameras in more than 100 countries.

But it’s the millions of passionate GoPro users around the globe who bring the magic to life. They humble and inspire us every day with incredible creativity that helps us see the world in an all-new way—and fires us up to keep creating the most awesome, innovative products possible.

