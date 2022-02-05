5 Free Beauty Apps You Need To Download Now

Frederique Bros
on February 6, 2022
women in power

From virtually trying on makeup to ordering a hairstylist to your doorstep, these are the five best new beauty apps you need to download now, have fun and stay gorgeous.

Visada – Free – Apple

After uploading your selfie, Visada then analyzes your picture to develop a personalized comprehensive beauty profile. The app breaks down an assessment of your skin and eye care, offering up suggestions on how to improve your beauty regimen. For makeup and hair, Visada offers product suggestions in specific colors and shades to help you perfect your beauty routine to a tee.

GlamSquad – Free – Apple

Glamsquad allows you to book a hair stylist directly to your front door to provide a blowout, a braided hairstyle or an updo from their lookbook—making it perfect for a pre-wedding glam session or special event. Get an appointment hours or days in advance. The beauty on-demand app is available in New York, Los Angeles and Miami.

TheGlamApp – Free – Apple

The Glam App works with a variety of freelance stylists and artists offering hair, nails and makeup services delivered straight to your door. Whether you are looking for an updo, a manicure, or a blowout, you’ll be able to select your own stylist—and request them each time you need an at-home glam session. Currently available to use in New York, Los Angeles, Orange County, Dallas and Las Vegas, this is your ticket to A-List styling perks on any budget.

Priv – Free – Apple – Google Play

The Priv app allows you to order a masseuse, personal trainer, yoga instructor, hairstylist, manicurist or makeup artist directly to your doorstep. Users can order multiple services at once and select their Priv professional through the app. Available in both New York and Los Angeles, the at-home services can be delivered in as fast as an hour or booked up to 48 hours in advance for the ultimate beauty indulgence.

Lifebooker – Free – Apple

Lifebooker finds the best beauty service deals in your area ranging from highlights to Botox to mani-pedis and more. The app is available to peruse on your smartphone or on a desktop version. This app is like Groupon for beauty!

Avatar
By Frederique Bros

Frederique Bros is a contributor for Women Love Tech. Frederique, who launched the website, has more than ten years in multimedia, graphic and web design. Born in France, she lives in Sydney with her French Bulldog Oscar.

