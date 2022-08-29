Capture Live Reactions With Snapchat's New Dual Camera Feature

Capture Live Reactions With Snapchat’s New Dual Camera Feature

Alice Duthie
on August 29, 2022

It’s the feature that’s taking the social media world by storm, recently seen on BeReal and Instagram. Today, Snapchat is bringing Dual Camera to their own community!

Snapchat was founded on the idea that the camera supports real friendship through visual communication, self expression and storytelling. Dual Camera is an evolution of that idea; in that now the Snap camera lets you capture multiple perspectives at the same time.

We’ve already seen Snap Stars like Alyssa McKay, Bryant and David Dobrik loving it. Starting from today, you’ll be able to try it out for yourself.

Here’s what you need to know about Dual Camera:

With Dual Camera, you can take pictures using the front and back-facing cameras simultaneously. It can be used to create all kinds of content, including quick takes for your Snaps and Stories, or more polished Spotlight videos.

You have the choice of several layouts – including vertical, horizontal, picture in picture, and cutout. Any layout can be used with Snapchat’s creative tools, which include music, stickers, and lenses.

It can help capture life’s best moments, like having fun at a music concert, or everyday moments like real-time reactions to your favourite reality TV show with your best friends.

You can find the tool in the centre of the main camera toolbar. For creators, Dual Camera will be found in Director Mode alongside Green Screen, Camera Speed and Jump Cut, which will launch in coming months.

Dual Camera is available globally on iOS using iPhone devices XS/XR or above. Availability on Android will follow in the coming months. 

Find more Snapchat news here.

Alice Duthie
By Alice Duthie

Alice is a lifestyle writer for Women Love Tech and The Carousel. She is currently studying a Bachelor of Commerce at The University of Sydney, majoring in Marketing and Business Information Systems.

View more

trends News

Dr Clair Craig trends
Why Storylistening Has The Edge On Storytelling
Giulia Sirignani
on August 7, 2022
women love tech trends
The A-Z Of What We Love Most On Instagram
Emeric Brard
on January 10, 2022
Tips For Shopping Online During The Coronavirus Pandemic trends
Tips For Shopping Online During The Coronavirus Pandemic
Women Love Tech
on January 10, 2022

health News

Women support women - health health
How To Overcome Burnout
Beau Peters
on May 12, 2022
BaxterBlue glasses health
Blue Light Eye-Wear Products That Support A Healthier Digital Life
Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
on April 10, 2022
health
Why Should You Avoid The Blue Light From Your Digital Devices?
Pamela Connellan
on March 17, 2022

Related News

Women in AI news
Why It’s A Good Idea To Consider A Career In Tech And AI Right Now
Pamela Connellan
on August 29, 2022
smartphone news
Nearly All Of Us Suffer From Nomophobia. But What Is It? 
Michael Peres Michael Peres has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
on August 27, 2022
Meghan Markle Spotify news
Meghan Markle’s New Podcast Series Is Out Now On Spotify
Pamela Connellan
on August 25, 2022
Apple Fitness Swim Team fitness and sports
The Apple Watch And iPad Have Been Vital To Australia’s National Swim Team’s Recent Wins
Pamela Connellan
on August 24, 2022
Woman on phone apps
We Could All Do With Some Answers – Professional Help For Life’s Sticky Situations
Pamela Connellan
on August 19, 2022
news
Simone Biles Stars In New Snap Original Series, ‘Daring Simone Biles’
Alice Duthie
on August 18, 2022

More WLT News