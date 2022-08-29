Capture Live Reactions With Snapchat’s New Dual Camera Feature

It’s the feature that’s taking the social media world by storm, recently seen on BeReal and Instagram. Today, Snapchat is bringing Dual Camera to their own community!

Snapchat was founded on the idea that the camera supports real friendship through visual communication, self expression and storytelling. Dual Camera is an evolution of that idea; in that now the Snap camera lets you capture multiple perspectives at the same time.

We’ve already seen Snap Stars like Alyssa McKay, Bryant and David Dobrik loving it. Starting from today, you’ll be able to try it out for yourself.

Here’s what you need to know about Dual Camera:

With Dual Camera, you can take pictures using the front and back-facing cameras simultaneously. It can be used to create all kinds of content, including quick takes for your Snaps and Stories, or more polished Spotlight videos.

You have the choice of several layouts – including vertical, horizontal, picture in picture, and cutout. Any layout can be used with Snapchat’s creative tools, which include music, stickers, and lenses.

It can help capture life’s best moments, like having fun at a music concert, or everyday moments like real-time reactions to your favourite reality TV show with your best friends.

You can find the tool in the centre of the main camera toolbar. For creators, Dual Camera will be found in Director Mode alongside Green Screen, Camera Speed and Jump Cut, which will launch in coming months.

Dual Camera is available globally on iOS using iPhone devices XS/XR or above. Availability on Android will follow in the coming months.

