Cyberpunk 2077 Game: Fall in Love with Night City

Cyberpunk 2077 is a rich futuristic world with an action-adventure story set in Night City. Think crime, violence, homelessness, rogue gangs, and jaw dropping streetscapes.

The city’s inhabitants are obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. There’s a large cast of intriguing and unique characters and odd settings.

Start the game by choosing your life path from nomad, a street kid and corpo. In this game, looks are what matter.

You can then customize your character’s cyberware, skills and playstyle. Cyberpunk tools of destruction are divided into cyberware, melee weapons, smart weapons, power weapons, tech weapons, throwables, weapon mods and attachments.

Look out for the fully drivable classic Porsche 911 Turbo – and the rebel rockerboy Johnny Silverhand (played and portrayed by heartthrob Keanu Reeves).

With the digital and physical releases, you’ll receive: original score, art booklet, digital comic, cyberpunk 2020 sourcebook and wallpapers for desktop and mobile.

If you fantasize about living in a country that is slightly better functioning than mine, then this is probably not the game for you. Cyberpunk is for gaming outcasts and punks. Are you in?

Cyberpunk 2077 is coming to Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC on 10th December 2020, with the version for Google Stadia set to launch the same year. The game will also be playable on Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 consoles when available.

About Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 is a narrative-driven, open-world RPG set in the most vibrant and dangerous metropolis of the future — Night City. The game follows the story of V, a hired gun on the rise in a world of cyber-enhanced street warriors, tech-savvy net runners and corporate life-hackers. Featuring CD PROJEKT RED’s hallmark concept of choices and consequences, players will face difficult decisions that ripple through the entire game. Winner of over 200 awards, Cyberpunk 2077 is set in the universe of the classic pen and paper RPG system, Cyberpunk 2020.

About CD PROJEKT RED

CD PROJEKT RED is a game development studio founded in 2002. It develops and publishes video games for personal computers and video game consoles. The studio’s flagship titles include The Witcher series of games, Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales, GWENT: The Witcher Card Game and the upcoming futuristic AAA role-playing game — Cyberpunk 2077. Together with GOG.COM, a game store offering hand-picked titles for PC and Mac, CD PROJEKT RED is part of the CD PROJEKT Capital Group. CD PROJEKT S.A. is listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange (ISIN: PLOPTTC00011)