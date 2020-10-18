How to Write an Awesome Website Content Review

Recently I wrote a Website Content Review plan for a client’s large website which contained a detailed breakdown on how to improve readability, accessibility and usability for their users.

An organization’s website is the most important online content asset. However, it needs to share a common look and feel with the rest of the organization’s social media platforms and channels. A website content review will ensure that each of these elements are looking and working together professionally and cohesively.

Website Content Review

A Website Content Review needs to be completed regularly (perhaps annually) to ensure the website is meeting your goals and objectives. A Website Content Review will typically include research and analysis of the website analytics and metrics. It may also feature advanced digital marketing concepts and recommendations like:

Defining SMART marketing goals and success metrics

Researching competitors to see how they have approached similar content areas (i.e. for a competitive analysis, I compared the website to similar-sized organisation websites in Sydney, Melbourne, and England)

Using examples of best practice from well-designed websites

Using screenshots and diagrams to explain complex instructions

Simplifying the structure by using bullet points and chunking

Rewriting online content to make it easier for the users to read and understand

Using World Wide Web Consortium standards (https://www.w3.org/) and Consistent User Experience guidelines

Search engine optimisation techniques, including improving keywords and link building

Add user testing results, including mobile-first design recommendations

I created the Website Content Review report using Microsoft Word. The final report ended up being over 50 pages long. To make the document presentable to the client and easy to understand, I included a cover page, a title of contents, sample screenshots and a reference section.

A typical website content plan will explain to your stakeholders how your content meets your target audience needs. It will help your users answer their questions, solve their pain points and problems, and add value to your customer’s journey. Your plan will be customized towards your brand and improve your company’s reputation.

Website Analytics Reports

Most website analytics reports will include an introduction, a body broken up into logical sections, conclusions and a recommendations section. You may like to match the report headings to the website navigation headings, with bold headings matching web page names.

It’s typical for a standalone analytics report to be completed and updated monthly (so it may end up being a separate document).

Your website analytics will provide you with useful information about the demographics and habits of your website’s visitors. You can present this information in bullet points, bar graphs or by exporting the data and metrics directly from Google Analytics or Jetpack.

Don’t forget to consider your under-performing webpages – if nobody is reading this information then the webpages can safely be archived or deleted. It is okay, sometimes information doesn’t hit the right target audience, or is time sensitive.

A Website Content Review is an essential marketing tool that needs to be a part of your company’s or organization’s overall website strategy.