Decode The Mystery Of Crypto With The Latest Podcast

Constantly hearing about crypto, but want to really understand it? Want to separate the fact from the fiction? Then the new Nova Podcast Decoding Crypto is here to help.

Financial Journalist Edwina Stott and Collective Shift CEO Ben Simpson are taking things right back to basics. They will break down the latest crypto news and help you understand new concepts. If you feel like everyone knows about cryptocurrency but you’re being left behind – this is your chance to get on board.

“Cryptocurrency is one of the most exciting financial revolutions of our time,” said Edwina. “It is different in almost every way to our current financial systems. One thing that unfortunately is the same is the fact that it is incredibly male dominated. I’m passionate about helping women to better understand this new financial technology so that, if cryptocurrency is the future of finance, we are not left behind. I’m thrilled to be able to share my knowledge through Decoding Crypto and help as many women as possible to better understand this fascinating space.”

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday listeners will hear the most important cryptocurrency news and break it down for you, explaining the concepts you need to know to really understand crypto.

With uncertainty in the financial markets, the cost of living increasing and Australia’s inflation the highest since the introduction of GST, cryptocurrency is not immune to the market cycle.

Although going through a streak of plunging prices and instability, given the old investment adage ‘buy the dip’, many new investors are seeing now as the perfect opportunity to buy-in while prices are low. Now could be the time to get educated about this mysterious digital currency, assess your risk tolerance and prepare yourself to potentially get into the market.

“Bitcoin has gone down more than 50%, seven times since its inception because the crypto market is still relatively new, it trades 24/7 and anyone in the world can invest instantly making it one of the most volatile asset classes on the planet,” said Ben. “Most people look at a short frame, but if you zoom out over the past two years Bitcoin is still up more than 100% and continues to increase in market cap size, transaction volume and usage across the network. This is a great time to start learning about Bitcoin and Digital Assets, when there isn’t the hype and asset prices are undervalued.”

Edwina Stott

Edwina Stott is an award-winning journalist with over 15 years’ experience reporting, producing and presenting for the BBC, ABC, Fairfax Media and NOVA Entertainment. Edwina worked as a financial journalist for BBC Radio 4 & 5 Live in the UK and since moving to Australia 10 years ago, now produces and presents radio documentaries and podcasts for ABC Radio National and NOVA Entertainment’s Nova Podcasts. Edwina is the only person outside of the US to have completed the Transom Story Mentorship and holds a first-class law degree.

She became interested in cryptocurrency around 2018 and has made numerous radio documentaries on the topic. Fascinated by the financial revolution that Bitcoin created, she is particularly interested in the opportunities it provides for people in developing countries.

Ben Simpson is long-term investor, and on a mission is to simplify this asset class and help create generational wealth for others. He has been building crypto education companies since 2017 and has been through multiple bear and bull markets.

Ben Simpson

Early on, after understanding the transformative power of Bitcoin, Ben decided to go all in and hasn’t looked back. He has continued to learn and share his lessons and Ben’s biggest passion is helping people get the education, tools and analysis to get started and create potential wealth in crypto.

Ben is also passionate about NFTs and is a proud Moonbirds+ owner, a top project of 2022 and the biggest launch of all time. Today he is the founder and CEO of Collective Shift, a pioneering and rapidly growing Web3 education and research platform.

Decoding Crypto returns to the NOVA Entertainment Podcast Network with a new episode dropping every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.