Don’t Know What To Get Dad For Father’s Day? Here Are 23 Great Ideas.

With Father’s Day just around the corner, you may be scratching your head wondering what to get Dad this year.

It’s always tricky to think of a good gift for Dad – but don’t worry! Whether he’s an avid traveller, tech-guru, kitchen whiz, self-care seeker, or loves to exercise, we’ve got something for every dad.

Father’s Day gifts for: the avid traveller

Antler – Clifton Collection

The Clifton range is designed to last longer and function better. With a design that packs a punch, this polycarbonate suitcase is strong, light on its feet and wheels like a dream. Every suitcase is hand-finished with meticulous care. Clifton is colour-fast, so any inevitable scratches will stay true to the colour of the shell. Beautifully packaged, Clifton cases come with a dust bag, with each size nesting inside the other for easy storage. TSA combination lock. 10year warranty.

RRP: Large RRP $399 / Medium RRP $349 / Cabin RRP $299 / Set RRP $897

My Passport SSD

For the dad on the move, the My Passport SSD is the ultimate portable office accessory. Delivering read speeds of up to 1050 MB/s, write speeds of up to 1000 MB/s, capacity up to 2TB and a stylish design, working remotely has never looked so good.

RRP from $189

SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable SSD

The SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable SSD lets you access your files from anywhere and at any time. The device boasts lighting fast transfer speeds, IP55 water resistance and drop protection so dad can safely transfer files and edit straight from the drive

From $399

Father’s Day gifts for: the tech-guru

HUAWEI Watch GT 2e

These stylish watches include heart rate monitoring, 100 workout modes and up to 14-day battery life. The best part is you can get $200 for Father’s Day!

Fathers Day Special : $149 ($200 OFF), 15 Aug – 4 Sep

HUAWEI Freebuds Pro

These earbuds feature dynamic noise cancellation, voice mode and seamless dual device connection. Perfect for any dad who wants to listen to his music with high quality earbuds.

Fathers Day special: $150 ($179 OFF), 15 Aug – 4 Sep

AirSnap for AirPods (3rd Gen)

AirSnap is a leather case designed to protect, carry and charge your AirPods Pro or AirPods (3rd gen.) + Wireless Charging Case. Tucked inside AirSnap, your Wireless Charging Case is protected, while allowing you to charge AirPods wirelessly or via cable. Use the removable S-clip to attach your AirSnap to a backpack, purse, or attach your gym pass or keys to the handy clip. We also include a nylon wristlet for a third way to keep your AirPods close to you.

AU$69.96

WD_BLACK P50 Game Drive SSD

Make sure dad can drive his game the way he chooses this Father’s Day. The WD_BLACK P50 Game Drive SSD will provide dad with up to 4TB of added capacity to make sure he never runs out of space for his growing gaming library.

From $229

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700

Give the gift of exceptional audio this Father’s Day in a streamlined, lightweight stylish headphone.

Designed with world-class adjustable cancellation and high-fidelity audio, the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 are the perfect gift to boost Dad’s music experience.

Available in Black and Luxe Silver colourways.

RRP $599.95

EPOS ADAPT 660 AMC

For Dad’s who live in the fast lane, the EPOS ADAPT 660 AMC is the ultimate headset. A must-have for any F1 fan, this co-branded EPOS X Aston Martin headset features uncompromised audio and all-day comfort whether you are trackside, on the go or in the office.

RRP $855

Brother Handheld Portable Label Printer PT-H110

Organise the home and dad’s workspace with the handy PT-H110 handheld labeller.

Designed to create long-lasting, high quality labels in seconds, this device allows for efficiency and is the perfect for dads who like to stay organised.

RRP $39.59

INKvestment Tank Multi-Function Printer MFC-J4440DW- with up to one year of ink in-box

Perfect for dad’s home office, the INKvestment A4 Inkjet MFC Printer is designed for ease of use and is the ultimate gift this Father’s Day. Print wirelessly from your phone thanks to NFC compatibility. This low maintenance device makes printing and scanning quick and effortless.

RRP $295

BookBook for Kindle Paperwhite (11th Gen)

BookBook for Kindle Paperwhite is a vintage-inspired one-of-a-kind case as interesting as the stories inside. Made with hand-distressed, genuine leather, BookBook enhances the joy of reading by putting a real book spine in your hand. What makes this case even more novel is the folding kickstand that props up your Kindle for hands-free reading. Dual zippers keep the hardback covers safely closed while allowing you to charge your Kindle inside. This gorgeous leather cover also disguises your Kindle, protecting it from theft. Enhance the story of your Kindle Paperwhite with BookBook.

AU$89.95

Father’s Day gifts for: the kitchen whiz

Philips All-in-One Cooker

The Philips All-in-One Cooker is perfect for dads who want delicious meals but effortless cooking. With superior heating power and 20 pre-set cooking programs, giving dad the All-in-One Cooker means he can now enjoy his favourite meals even sooner!

The Philips All-in-One Cooker’s extra large eight litre capacity so dad can cook flavourful meals for the whole family with ease.

RRP $349

Philips Airfryer XXL Pizza Master

Help dad level up his pizza cooking skills and impress the whole family with the Philips Airfryer XXL Pizza Master accessory.

Bake a 26cm mouth-watering pizza in

8 minutes, making it quicker and easier for dad to whip up enough pizzas for all of his mates.

RRP $74.95

Philips Airfryer XXL with Smart Sensing Technology

The Philips Airfryer XXL with Smart Sensing Technology does the thinking and cooking for you, perfect for dads who might need a helping hand in the kitchen. With just one touch of a button, he can cook fresh or frozen fries, chicken drumsticks or even an entire fish.

The Philips Airfryer XXL is the only airfryer with fat removal technology to separate and capture excess fat for healthier home cooked meals.

Available in Black and Champagne colourways

RRP $599

Father’s Day gifts for: the self-care seeker

Kick back and relax with Readly: digital magazine subscription

With a growing need for distraction, entertainment and information at home, a subscription to digital magazine app Readly can make the perfect gift for your dad this Father’s Day – where they can access and instantly read magazines on their smartphone, tablet or laptop.

With Readly offering unlimited “all-you-can-read” access to 7500 national and international magazines in one app – there’s something for everyone. Your dad can sink into the magazine world, specifically catered to the activities they love, as well as explore interests that they’ve never had time to develop in the past. And because Readly gives users five profiles per household, the whole household can benefit from the gift too!

Subscribe for just 11.99 a month or you can purchase a gift card

Series 9 Pro Wet & Dry Electric Shaver with World’s First Power Case, SmartCare Centre

The world’s most efficient electric razor, reinvented to be even better. The new Series 9 Pro is efficient and gentle, no matter if it’s a 1, 3, or 7-day beard.

Its unique ProLift trimmer lifts and cuts long and flat hair. This electric shaver for men comes with the first-ever PowerCase: a charging shaver case that charges your razor for up to 6 weeks of use. Also comes with a 5-in-1 SmartCare Center that keeps your shaver hygienically clean and performing like new, every day.

RRP $799

Braun All-in-one Trimmer

Master your style with the rechargeable MGK5245 7-in-1 beard trimmer for men.

Powered by an autosensing motor that tackles both thick and thin beards efficiently, the MGK5245 offers 13 lengths (0.5-21Mm) and lifetime sharp metal blades so you can always achieve the look you want effortlessly across your beard and hair.

RRP $199 (on sale for $99)

Father’s Day gifts for: the exercise lover

Peloton Bike+

The Peloton Bike+ unlocks a more seamless workout by giving your indoor cycling routine what it craves: on and off-bike content. Thoughtfully designed to create an even more immersive workout, the Peloton Bike+ makes it easier to complement an indoor cycling class with Peloton’s strength, yoga, stretching and meditation classes – all from one piece of equipment.

From $2,995

Peloton App

The Peloton App provides access to all Peloton content anytime, anywhere, with or without. Classes across categories such as indoor cycling, running, bootcamp, walking, strength, stretching, cardio, barre, pilates, yoga and meditation.

$16.99/mo (first 30 days free)

Output 9″ Lined Printed Turin Short

Fan favorite lined shorts are back just in time for Father’s Day with a dynamic and energetic pastel aquamarine drawstring cord and a subtle print. We’ve taken care of everything: stash pockets, side vents and weather proof fabric so you can focus on your workout.

RRP $74

Huawei Watch Fit 2

The Huawei Watch Fit 2 is made for dad’s that wants a lightweight, sleek smartwatch that works seamlessly. It is the definition of ease, with features like the ability to transfer files between devices with a tap and answer calls from your phone on your wrist.

Dad will look (and feel) ab-tastic in no time with the help of the Watch Fit 2’s built-in animated fitness coach, which supports 7 different workout modes. He can also choose from 97 workout modes and run like the wind using Huawei’s Running Ability Index (RAI).

Father’s Day special: Watch Fit 2 Active RRP: $299, promotional price: $219. Watch Fit 2 Classic RRP: $349, promotional price: $299.

Fitbit Sense

Fitbit Sense will keep dad motivated and moving.

With advanced heart rate tracking and 6+ days’ battery, Fitbit Sense can even help dad unwind with the EDA sensor to help manage stress as well as a subscription to the Calm app to get him in the ultimate relaxation mode.

RRP $449.95