Equifax’s Kari Mastropasqua Interview: ‘Stop Calling Data Analytics Dry’

Giulia Sirignani
on December 16, 2022
Equifax's Kari Mastropasqua and Finance Editor Gemma Acton Equifax's Kari Mastropasqua and Finance Editor Gemma Acton

Equifax’s Chief Data and Analytics Officer Kari Mastropasqua explains to Finance Editor Gemma Acton about how data analytics has become the heart of most organisations.

When Equifax’s Chief Data and Analytics Officer Kari Mastropasqua talks about data analytics, it’s clear what she’s passionate about.

“I get told a lot that ‘data analytics is dry,” says Kari. “Actually, it’s quite the opposite. It’s a good time to be in data analytics. I’ve been in the industry now for 20 years and so much has changed. Data analytic communities are becoming the heartbeat and life of an organisation. They are also the starting point of innovation.”

Once a teacher of statistics at university, Kari now uses her numeracy skills to head up Data and Analytics at Equifax where she’s helping Australians reach their financial goals. She and her team are experimenting with new technologies that put consumers in the driving seat of their finances through understanding their credit scores.

“The score itself is a number which measures your credit worthiness,” Kari explains.

Equifax’s Chief Data and Analytics Officer Kari Mastropasqua
Equifax’s Chief Data and Analytics Officer Kari Mastropasqua

“We use the credit information that’s available and we apply predictive analytics to create that score. What’s interesting about this however,is if you’ve got a strong credit history or credit information you will get a score. Yet there are 2.5 million Australians that have limited information. I strongly believe that it’s important to have a complete view of a consumer and innovate to help people improve their credit position.”

In her role at Equifax, she and her team are making positive strides ahead in improving financial inclusion which benefits people in so many ways such as providing them financial services that can improve their lives by giving them the ability to finance their first car, home or even their business.

“Recently, with some of the work that we’ve been doing, we’re improving financial inclusion by 4 to 12% of the population who currently can’t obtain credit because they don’t have the strong amount of credit data on their file,” adds Kari.

Kari’s Equifax team this year won a technology innovation award for Equifax’s product called ‘One Score.’  Combining neuro decision technology and AI, it helps the people who are least able to access financial services.

“At Equifax we have been experimenting in these new techniques and how we can optimise them for lending processes – that’s where neuro decision technology is born. We embedded that into our new score, increasing the transparency, so that lenders can have a really engaging conversation with consumers about the financial decisions that are being made about them.”

“Everything we do is about empowering consumers to take control of their finances and understand their credit,” says Kari.

Read our story with Melanie Cochrane, Equifax ANZ MD here.

Melanie Cochrane
Melanie Cochrane, Equifax ANZ MD

Here, Equifax’s Chief Data and Analytics Officer Kari Mastropasqua and other members of the executive team from Equifax including A/NZ CEO Melanie Cochrane, Sulata Bhattacharjee , Roni Millar and Tehani Legeay talk about why financial inclusion matters.

Equifax’s Executive Team explain what financial literacy means to them? Listen to what Roni Millard, Kari Mastropasqua, Melanie Cochrane, Sulata Bhattacharjee and Tehani Legeay have to say below.

You can find more about Equifax here.

Tags
data
Giulia Sirignani
By Giulia Sirignani

Giulia Sirignani is a Walkley-nominated journalist, director and producer with nearly 30 years’ experience working internationally in broadcast and print journalism and as a documentary director. Giulia has reported and produced for ABC, Nine Network, CNN, NBC & PBS America, CNBC, RAI (Italy) and wrote for Fairfax publications in both Australia and New Zealand as well as corporate and tourism blogs. Giulia writes and produces content for lifestyle websites TheCarousel.com and WomenLoveTech.com. She also trains politicians, corporate teams and academics in media and presentation skills, personal branding and corporate narratives. Giulia has edited books on public speaking and personal branding.

View more

trends News

TikTok avatars trends
You’ll Never Guess What’s Trending On TikTok This Month
Mary Grace
on October 7, 2022
Lenovo Tab P11 trends
“The World We Imagine” — Lenovo Challenges Artists Around The Globe
Women Love Tech
on September 6, 2022
Dr Clair Craig trends
Why Storylistening Has The Edge On Storytelling
Giulia Sirignani
on August 7, 2022

health News

health
With The High Pollen Count Right Now, We’re Reviewing The Philips 3000i Series Air Purifier
Pamela Connellan
on November 9, 2022
Happy health
Top 10 Positivity Sites That Promise To Make Your Day Happier
Hannah Lising-White
on November 2, 2022
Women support women - health health
How To Overcome Burnout
Beau Peters
on May 12, 2022

Related News

Goterra Founder Olympia Yarger technology
Exclusive Interview: Goterra Founder Olympia Yarger On AgTech And Sustainability
Max Wilson
on December 15, 2022
data technology
Reece’s Head of Business Systems Gabi Currin Unveils Data Modernisation Journey
Women Love Tech
on December 8, 2022
Alex McCauley, Kate Pounder, Mina Radhakrishnan, Kate Jones, Wyatt Roy and Didier Elzinga technology
Tech Council Of Australia Celebrates Its Mission To Address The Skills Shortage
Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
on November 30, 2022
computer news
Cyber Monday Deals That You Musn’t Miss Out On!
Women Love Tech
on November 28, 2022
gaming
Animal Crossing To Wordle: Why Do We All Love ‘Cosy Games’?
Alice Duthie
on November 21, 2022
Online gaming e-sport
JustWatch Adds League of Legends Streaming Guide And Esports Viewership Numbers
Julius Feldmann
on November 5, 2022

More WLT News