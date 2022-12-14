Ted Lasso Gifts Are Trending This Christmas. Here Are Our Top Ten Picks

Max Wilson
on December 15, 2022
Credit: UNIVERSAL TELEVISION

Ted Lasso merchandise has taken over the internet. With Christmas just around the corner, here are our top ten picks for any occasion.

Ted Lasso
Lucy Broadbent With Her New Book What Would Ted Lasso Do?

1. Ted Lasso Party Game. Life at AFC Richmond isn’t always simple, but Ted Lasso knows how to rally his team! Now you can join the coaching staff.  Cooperative, feel-good gameplay has players racing to help their friends and support their teammates. Available on Amazon for $26.42 (AUD), with a free downloadable Ted Lasso Party Game App. 

2. What Would Ted Lasso Do? How Ted’s Positive Approach Can Help You.  Fans of Apple TV’s comedy will recognize Ted’s humorous life lessons in this fun little stocking stuffer book, by Lucy Broadbent.  $14.85 (AUD) Available on Amazon.

3. Ted’s Bantr Dating App Becomes Real at Bumble.  Give the gift of love.   Bumble, the women-first dating and social networking app, is operating their own real-life version of Ted Lasso’s Bantr, partnering with Apple TV+ to make a once fictional app become a real one.  Four levels of subscription from $11.99 (AUD). For details visit Bumble.

Motivational Tote Bag

4. Ted Lasso Motivational Tote Bag.  “Doing the right thing is never the wrong thing,” reads the inspiring message on the side of this sturdy cotton tote bag made of high-quality cotton.  Smaller cosmetics bag also available. $23.63 (AUD) on Amazon.

5. Keychain.  Be A Goldish.  Any Ted Lasso fan will tell you that being a goldfish is the secret to happiness, because a goldfish has a ten second memory, so when insults and barbs come your way, forget them.  It will make you happier. High quality stainless steel collectable. $34 (AUD) on Amazon.

6. Fisher Price Little People Collector Set.   Ted Lasso, Rebecca Welton, Keeley Jones, Coach Beard, Roy Kent, and Sam Obisanya are cut down to 2.5 inches in this fun play set for younger fans and collectors.  $44.59 (AUD). Available on Mattel.

Little People Collector Set: Courtesy of Mattel

7. Diamond Dogs T-shirt.   Now you can be part of Ted’s special club where all your problems can be aired, but not necessarily solved. $32.70 (AUD) on Amazon.

8. Ted Lasso 16 month 2023 Calendar.  How many acts of kindness are you going to write on your calendar this year?  Large grids for appointments and events. $24.99 (AUD) on Amazon.

Ted Lasso Calendar

9. Ted Lasso’s Buiscuits with the Boss Tea Towel.  Follow the recipe on the tea towel for those special biscuits that Ted makes for Rebecca. Handprinted from Moonlight Makers. $22.23 (AUD) on Amazon.

10. Socks. Go Easy On Yourself.  Lasso fans will remember Ted’s advice to Roy. “You beating yourself up is like Woody Allen playing the clarinet. I don’t want to hear it”. Get the 5 pack for $37(AUD) on Amazon.

Avatar
By Max Wilson

Max Wilson is a writer for Women Love Tech and The Carousel. Born in Sydney, he grew up bilingual in German and English. He completed a Media & Communications Degree at The University of Melbourne. Max is passionate about writing and is currently studying Acting at the prestigious Victorian College of the Arts.



