Female Winners of the Prime Minister’s Prizes for Science

Three female scientists have been recognised for their achievements in this year’s 2020 Prime Minister’s Prizes for Science.

“This year more than ever we have turned to our scientists in the face of one of our biggest challenges in recent memory, the COVID-19 pandemic,” the Prime Minister said.

Prime Minister’s Prizes for Science 2020

“The prizes show how Australian scientists are coming up with innovative solutions to improve our lives, from new cancer treatments to global sustainability issues.” Prime Minister Scott Morrison

Let’s take a look at the incredible women who won accolades for their enormous contribution to STEM.

Professor Susan Scott, Australian National University (ACT)

Professor Susan Scott

Professor Susan Scott is the recipient of the Prime Minister’s Prize for Science, as part of a team from Australian National University. The team’s groundbreaking work in physics contributed to the first direct detection of gravitational waves in 2015.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the discovery embodied the very best of Australia’s scientific community.

The team received the $250,000 prize for their contributions to the international effort that led to the 2015 discovery.

“Discoveries such as the detection of gravitational waves were led by Australian technology and insight, and practical applications of scientific breakthroughs will continue to play a vital role in ensuring that science, innovation and education are key components of Australia’s economic future,” said the Prime Minister.

Scientia Associate Professor Xiaojing Hao, University of New South Wales (NSW)

Associate Professor Xiaojing Hao

UNSW Scientia Associate Professor Xiaojing Hao has emerged as a world-renowned leader in thin-film solar photovoltaics.

She is changing the way humans think about producing renewable solar energy.

The $50,000 Malcolm McIntosh Prize for Physical Scientist of the Year was presented to Associate Professor Hao’s. Her work in developing more environmentally friendly and efficient solar cells has set global records for energy conversion efficiency.

Sarah Fletcher, Bonython Primary School (ACT)

Mrs Sarah Fletcher

A passionate teacher renowned for her imaginative and real-life experience learning. Sarah Fletcher has created the STEM Specialist Primary Teacher Network to connect with other STEM teachers across the ACT.

Outstanding contribution to not only the school’s STEM program but also the wider education community.

Bonython Primary School (ACT) STEM Specialist Teacher Sarah Fletcher was awarded $50,000 Prime Minister’s Prize for Excellence in Science Teaching in Primary Schools.

Due to COVID-19, the 2020 awards presentation was held online and can be viewed at industry.gov.au/pmscienceprizes.