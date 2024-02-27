    Five Reasons the Nokia G22 is the Perfect Taylor Swift Eras Accessory

    By Marie-Antoinette Issa
    on 28 February 2024
    Nokia G22

    Preparing for a Taylor Swift concert is kind of a big deal. There’s the obvious (which Era will your outfit represent). Alongside the less visible challenges. Will your phone battery last long enough to capture all your fave Tay Tay performances? Can it take a decent selfie? And, will it actually match your Lover look?Solving all these dilemmas – (while giving a subtle nod to Taylor’s iconic track 22) – is the the aptly named Nokia G22. A smart phone with both style AND substance, this cute peach-hued pocket rocket (dubbed one of the best inventions of 2023 by TIME Magazine), left no “Blank Space” for those looking for a device to help prep for a night of music and memories. Here are five of the biggest reasons we packed it alongside our cowboy boots and fringed sequin jackets.

    Perfectly peachy

    The peachy hue of this phone (Pantone’s Colour of the Year) made it a perfect match for Lover Era-inspired ensemble.

    Picture to burn

    With its 50 MP rear camera, the Nokia G22 ensured we captured every moment with crisp clarity. No more blurry concert memories!  Plus, there’s a bunch of different shooting modes – including an excellent night mode. Which meant we we were ready to capture the day’s occasion’s biggest moments. Everything from friendship bracelet swapping to a surprise song. Or two…

    Taking Charge

    The Nokia G22 also boasts a battery that lasts a whopping three days between charges. Meaning, we didn’t have have to worry about missing a beat during Taylor’s epic performances.  The battery also holds over 80% of its original capacity after 800 full charging cycles.

    Nokia G22

    Swiftie Sounds

    The best way to get into the Era’s vibe? Play all your favourite tracks in the leadup to the big night! The Nokia G22 delivered exactly that. Allowing us to play every album on repeat with enhanced clarity and bass thorough its OZO Playback. Plus, the audio boost feature lets you turn up the volume for an immersive concert experience.

    Breaking records … Not phones….

    Finally, as well as reducing the concern associated with losing a pricey piece of equipment (did we mention that it only retails for $349 – making it cheaper than the price paid for some tickets!) the Nokia G22 boasts self-repair qualities. With QuickFix repairability, you can replace the battery, screen, and charging port yourself. And while we didn’t have to take advnatage of them on this particular evening it was certainly helpful to know that this device was capable of staying in top shape for all our Era adventures!


    For more information about the Nokia G22 visit www.hmd.com

    Marie-Antoinette Issa
    By Marie-Antoinette Issa

    Marie-Antoinette Issa is a contributor for Women Love Tech and The Carousel. She has worked across news and women's lifestyle magazines and websites including Cosmopolitan, Cleo, Madison, The Urban List and Daily Mail, I Quit Sugar and Huffington Post.

    View more

    trends News

    View more
    trends
    Expect A Focus on Sustainability, Automation and 5G Adoption In 2023
    By Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
    on 7 November 2023
    woman in field trends
    L’Oreal Tackles Climate Change With Its New Sustainability Program
    By Pamela Connellan
    on 28 December 2022
    TikTok avatars trends
    You’ll Never Guess What’s Trending On TikTok This Month
    By Mary Grace
    on 27 December 2022

    health News

    View more
    Happy health
    Top 9 Positivity Sites to Make You Happier
    By Hannah Lising-White
    on 17 February 2024
    gluten free FoodSwitch health
    Top 6 Food Recipe Apps for a Healthier You NOW
    By Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
    on 2 February 2024
    Monochrome Capture of a Happy Elderly Man health
    It’s Official! A Good Laugh is The Best Medicine For A Healthy Life
    By Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
    on 1 October 2023

    Related News

    View more
    Beautiful by Drew kitchenware reviews
    Beautiful by Drew Barrymore – Kitchen Appliances and Homeware
    By Emma Crameri Emma Crameri has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
    on 17 February 2024
    Unagi E500 reviews
    Unagi E500: The Luxury Brand of Scooters
    By Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
    on 17 February 2024
    Fiido D12 reviews
    Fiido D12: An E-Bike Designed for Gen Z
    By Candace Little
    on 17 February 2024
    ghd chronos reviews
    We Trialled the New Straightener That Claims to Cut Your Hair Styling Time by More Than Half!
    By Marie-Antoinette Issa
    on 5 February 2024
    reviews
    If You’re Planning An All Australian Road Trip, CB Radios Will Help
    By Pamela Connellan
    on 11 January 2024
    cats gadgets
    5 Best Gadgets for Your Furry Friends in 2024
    By Lucy Cooper
    on 3 January 2024

    More WLT News

    View more