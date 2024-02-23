Add To Cart: The Best Taylor Swift Styles You Can Buy Online Right Now

Whether you’re a serious Swiftie, or have simply gotten up swept up in the moment that is “Unofficial Taylor Swift Month”, there’s no denying that Tay Tay fever is currently running rampant in Australia. With the stats on merch sales proving it. Given that the pop star is known for her iconic, ever-evolving aesthetic over her various “Eras”, its no surprise that her recent tour by the same name has given Aussie fans the chance to party prep and recreate some her signature looks. From cowboy boots to quirky sunglasses, red lips to a little bit of lace, here are 21 Taylor Swift styles you can add to cart today. Whether you’ve scored a seat to her show or not!

The Cowboy Boots. Are you even a Swiftie if you haven’t invested in the signature footwear of her Debut Era? A lewk that can be traced back to a time when Taylor introduced herself to the world as a country-music-loving teen, who rocked tight blonde curls, floral sundresses and a cool cowboy boot. Not unlike these Tarramarra Women Leather Block Heel Mid Calf Boots Claudia, $255, by Ugg Express

The Silk Button Down Shirt. The year is 2018. Paparazzi snap Taylor walking around the streets of Tribeca, NYC, wearing a casual summer ‘fit – pairing a classic white button-down shirt, with denim shorts, heeled booties and cat earrings. A street style star is born. Get the look with this Cotton Poplin Top, $199, by Fable.

The Fragrance: Want to smell like Taylor? You COULD invest in one of her favourite fragrances. Like as Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb. Or, alternatively, opt for an equally good (and certainly more affordable!) dupe! such as Summer Reverie, $35, by Aerre

The Sparkly Hair Mist. Taylor’s Fearless Era was all about sparkly and embellished ensembles. Which is we suggest extending the look to your locks via sparkly hair mist. We love a quick spritz of This is a Shimmering Mist, $43,95, by Davines at Libertine Parfumerie. It’s subtle, with just the right touch of shimmer. And ensures your hair’s always ready to catch the light – and a few compliments!

The Eyeshadow Palette. Featuring shades such as Rebbelle, Beauty Chaos and Luv Anarchy, the Pretty Grunge Eyeshadow Palette (Limited Edition), $119, by Huda Beauty at Sephora, is giving T Swift Reputation Era. And we’re here for it.

The Pre-Show Primer. With shows expected to cover 44 tracks and run 3.5 hours long, you’re going to want your makeup to last. Enter left of stage: The Original Photo Finish Smooth & Blur Oil-free Primer, $26, by Smashbox at Sephora.

The Facial Setting Spray. Setting spray. But make it sparkly. As well as the practical benefits of the Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray, $54, by Charlotte Tilbury – whose 16 hour power will have your makeup staying in place all concert long – the subtle glow it will leave you with is the stuff of you “wildest dreams.”

The Bubbles Before Your Big Night. Not that you needed much excuse to get you excited for the show ahead, but a glass of bubbly, such as the No 3 Rose, $19.99, by Paddington Lane certainly screams special occasion!

The Lacey Bra. While the purple colour is a nod to Tay’s Lover days, the delicate fabric and whimsical finish of this Night Sky Long Line Bra in Amethyst Orchid, $79.95, by Lovable makes it an excellent option for any Era.

The Curl Support. When it comes to curls, frizz (courtesy of thousands of fans crammed in a small space) can be the “anti-hero”. Fortunately, you can recreate the relaxed and effortless hairstyles that defined Taylor’s Folklore/Evermore Era, with a few key products. Including, the Curl Charisma Rice Amino + Avocado Leave–In Defining Cream, $38, by Briogeo at Mecca

The Red Lipstick. The Red Era strikes again. This time literally. Alongside playful outfits featuring stripes, polka dots and bold colours, classic red lips such as the Icon Velvet Liquid Lipstick in The MVP, $45, by Fenty Beauty at Sephora were Taylor’s trademark during her pop princess prime.

The Dance-All-Night Shoe. The only way to survive the 210-minute-long Eras dance fest (not including time spent lining up for merch!) is with a fab pair of flats. Like this pair of You Milan Sandals in Red (of course!), $70, by Havaianas.

The BFF Highlighter. Surprising exactly no one is news that Taylor loves supporting other women – including her best friend, Selena Gomez. Apparently, this highlighter by Positive Light Silky Touch Highlighter, $49, by Rare Beauty (by SG) went viral because fans believe it to be the same highlighter TayTay uses to create her head-turning glow.

The All-About-The-Eyes Era. Whether you opt for a classic black, winged cat eye with the Voyeur Waterproof Liquid Liner, $58 at Mecca. Or, coat your lids with a touch of sparkle by using the Heavy Metal Glitter Eyeliner, $39, by Urban Decay at Mecca, according to the Gospel of TS, a strong eye is always a good idea.

The Heart Shaped Sunglasses. The year is 2014. But the Era is 1989. Taylor is all about edgy and modern street style with a hint of vintage. Crop tops paired with high-waisted skirts or shorts. Bold and vibrant colours. And, retro-inspired outfits where statement accessories are the star. Such as these Gold and Pink Heart Sunglasses, $735, by Gucci.

The Taylor Swift Style That Nails It: Inky Blue. Bejewelled. Ready to take on the world. If a coat or two of Infinite Shine Midnight Mantra $23.95, by OPI doesn’t scream Midnight’s Era, we don’t know what will!

The Leather Bag. Taylor’s Reputation Era was all about an edgy aesthetic. With a focus on metallics, leather and all things dramatic. For example, his Roseau Bucket Bag in Silver, $1245, by Longchamp – a perfect option for stashing all your concert day essentials.

The Sequin Style. From shiny heels to sparkly hair pieces, Swifties have never met a little glitz and glamour that they haven’t gone gaga for. Meaning this New York Nights Sequin Fringe Mini Dress, $98.99, by Selfie Leslie, is a literal perfect fit!

The Multi-Purpose Cream. Get a Taylor approved glow from tip to toe, with a touch of Smooth and Glow Oil Elixir, $70, by Caudalie at Sephora. The fact that it works on both body and hair makes it an obviously superior suggestion for Swifties who are keen to speed up their pre-party prep. So, they can hit the road and catch their queen in all her glory.

The Personalised Purple Bathroom: From violets to mauve, purple was the signature colour of T Swifts’ Speak Now Era. And, while it may be a little bit extra, we certainly wouldn’t be surprised to see dedicated Swifties taking advantage of House of Rohl’s Colour Service. Which allows you to personalise the exterior of freestanding baths and basins – such as Victoria + Albert’s RAL Colour Service – to coordinate with the rest of your bathroom design. Yep. If you’ve ever felt inadequate for not having a T Swizzle-inspired soaking space, you can finally “Shake it off!”