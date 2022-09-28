Gen Z Live Streaming Platform Yubo Reaches 100% Age Verified Users

Go-to social live streaming platform for Gen Z, Yubo, has reached 100% age verified users! After commencing in April, Yubo rolled out its industry-leading age verification system to ensure users are between the ages of 13-25, adding another layer of protection for its online community of 60 million Gen Z users.

The age verification process was designed in partnership with digital identity provider Yoti, making Yubo the first major social app to institute wide age authentication of its users – tackling one of today’s top online safety challenges.

This is the latest initiative as part of Yubo’s “safety by design” infrastructure, as hailed by the e-safety commissioner Julie Ingham Grant, and a continued feature of Yubo’s commitment to creating a safe social space for the Gen Z market to discover and connect with friends around the world.

“With over 60 million users, Yubo understands the immense challenge of ensuring that their community remains safe,” said Yoti CEO Robin Tombs. “By using our industry-leading age verification across their entire platform, users who want to enjoy Yubo responsibly have an easy, privacy-preserving tool to verify their age. We are proud to collaborate with Yubo to help safeguard young people and create age appropriate experiences online.”

Features of the Yubo age verification system include:

Advancing the age verification process: In order to make the age verification seamless and accessible to all users, this new system will not require any identification documents unless a user’s age doesn’t match – instead users will take a real-time photo of themselves within the Yubo app, which Yoti’s age estimation technology will then process. The technology will ensure users access the correct age group on the app and enable wide scalability.

In order to make the age verification seamless and accessible to all users, this new system will not require any identification documents unless a user’s age doesn’t match – instead users will take a real-time photo of themselves within the Yubo app, which Yoti’s age estimation technology will then process. The technology will ensure users access the correct age group on the app and enable wide scalability. Enhanced security : After a user takes their photo, Yoti’s passive liveness algorithm analyses it to confirm the image being used is not a fake or a spoofing attempt. Users who do not have the correct age on their profiles will be asked to verify their identity through additional processes before accessing the app.

: After a user takes their photo, Yoti’s passive liveness algorithm analyses it to confirm the image being used is not a fake or a spoofing attempt. Users who do not have the correct age on their profiles will be asked to verify their identity through additional processes before accessing the app. Improved accuracy: Yoti’s technology, which is privacy-preserving, continues to grow in accuracy year on year. It is able to correctly verify that a user is above or below an age threshold with 98.9% accuracy, working fairly across all ages, genders, and skin tones. As a trusted identity platform, the Yoti age estimation system can effectively estimate the ages of 6 to 12-year-old users within 1.3 years and those between 13 and 19 within 1.5 years. Yoti’s proprietary liveness detection technology is certified by iBeta, the gold standard for such technologies.

About Yubo

Yubo is a live social discovery app making it easy for Gen Z to expand their social circles and hang out online with new friends from around the world. By eliminating likes and follows, Yubo empowers young people to show up as their true selves and connect as authentically as they would offline. Safety is a cornerstone of the platform, and Yubo is proud to be the first social app in the world to introduce comprehensive user-age verification tools and real-time video and audio moderation for livestreams. Founded in France in 2015, Yubo today is used across more than 140 countries by over 60 million users. Visit yubo.live to learn more.