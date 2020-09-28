Get Creative with Nanoleaf Light Panels For Amazing Backdrop Displays

You might have already seen Nanoleaf lights featured on the wall of your favourite YouTuber’s video backdrop. These light panels piece together like tangram puzzles to create an amazing display.

Nanoleaf has three main lighting products for consumers. The shapes currently available are hexagon, canvas (squares) and light panels. You then use the dedicated Nanoleaf app to set your preferred colours, effects and patterns.

Look for a starter kit in your preferred shape and add extension packs as you get more confident. You may like to wait for a sale on Amazon before ordering, as they are a little on the expensive side.

The box contains everything you need. You may like to use a spirit level (or spirit level app) when adding them to the wall. Then you connect the light panels to the app. The light settings include basic warm white, reading light or daylight. You can sync the panels to react to music under the rhythm effect (but you’ll need the rhythm pack).

The lights are compatible with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa and Nanoleaf Integrations hub. Think Apple HomeKit, Mobile app (iOS and Android), Desktop App, Screen Mirror, Razer, IFTTT, SmartThings, and Flic.

Nanoleaf is a unique and fun way to add your personality to your smart home or office walls.

Head to the website to buy your Nanoleaf products here: https://shop.nanoleaf.me/

About Nanoleaf

Nanoleaf is a technology and IoT company changing the world with the most innovative smart home solutions, taking ordinary experiences and making them extraordinary. By infusing thoughtful design and technological intelligence in their products, Nanoleaf is ushering in a new era of the smart home that centres around complete personalization.

Nanoleaf was founded in 2012 by three engineers wanting to shake up the lighting industry. The company now has a global presence with offices in Shenzhen, Paris and Toronto. Made up of a diverse team of passionate out-of-the-box thinking problem-solvers, Nanoleaf strives to transform and reshape the way we experience our world. Head to the Nanoleaf website to find out more: