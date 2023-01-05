Highlights From CES – The Biggest Tech Event In The World

CES is the biggest and most influential tech event in the world so if you have a new technology or innovation – it’s the best place to launch it. Held every year in early January in Las Vegas, CES has over 3200 exhibitors, with 173 countries and regions represented and 4700 media attending.

This is where the world’s biggest brands do business and meet new partners – and the sharpest innovators hit the stage. CES covers every aspect of the tech sector including gaming and new cars.

Yes, all the major tech companies are at CES right now – it started on Thursday and goes until this Sunday. That is all the big companies except Apple which has traditionally not attended, preferring to hold it’s own launches at its headquarters in Silicon Valley. But this is no problem because hey – with 3200 exhibitors, that’s a lot of tech on display!

Here’s a roundup of some of the major announcements so far at CES on the second day of the show – including in-car gaming, a $17,000 toilet and a completely wireless TV.

In-car Gaming: If you’re tired of the kids complaining about not having their video games on road trips, Nvidia’s GeForce Now is partnering with BYD, Hyundai, and Polestar to integrate the cloud service into cars. The cloud service will allow family members to game in the backseat on the go.

On Tuesday, Nividia announced at CES that its high-performance GeForce Now cloud-gaming service will be coming to vehicles in North America, Europe, and other parts of the world.

The first automakers to partner with Nvidia to make GeForce Now available in its vehicles are Hyundai Motor Group, BYD, and Polestar.

Software-defined car owners will now be able to access a full PC-gaming experience in the comfort of their own cars. Front-seat drivers will be able to stream games while the car is parked, and passengers in the back seat can game the entire ride as long as screens are available.

Fancy toilet with Alexa inside – worth $17,000

Well, if you want Alexa with you every step of the way, there’s a new toilet at CES which is worth $16,900 and it has Alexa as a feature. So you can get the weather report while you’re on it!

It’s called the Numi 2.0 and it’s made by Kohler. It comes complete with LED lights which light up the bowl, jets that can power wash everything away and a mist to help disguise smells. Actually, this is sounding good – why hasn’t anyone thought of this before?

To top it off, the Numi solves the problem of people who always leave the toilet seat up because it can automatically lower the seat after every use. While it’s been around in concept for a while – the Numi is now ready to be bought and installed so check it out.

Acer announces new gaming Predator and Nitro laptops. These include the new Acer Nitro 16 and 17 to the Predator Helios 16 and 18 laptops, Acer is once again bringing the power to its portable powerhouses. In addition to these laptops, which feature the new Nvidia RTX 40 series GPUs, Acer also debuted a 45-inch curved OLED gaming monitor.

Acer came to CES 2023 with a long slate of new gaming laptops and a couple of displays that are likely to appeal to both fans of huge gaming monitor and those interested in smaller, more competitive panels.

Under its Nitro brand of gaming laptops, Acer debuted two new models: The Acer Nitro 16 and Acer Nitro 17. Both units include the latest 13th-gen Intel Core processors and Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs, as well as storage options ranging up to 2TB and RAM configurations as high as 32GB of DDR5 4800 memory.

Evie debuts a wearable smart ring for women

Also dropping today is the Evie Ring, a wearable that is en route to be the first FDA-approved licensed pulse oximeter that can also track women’s health stats, such as cycle tracking, heart rate, and skin temperature. It will even track moods to help women understand the “why” behind their moods.

With its creators seeking FDA approval, the Evie Ring may be the high-quality, compact wearable women have been waiting for. There seems to have been two big shifts regarding wearables in the past year. First, the focus on women’s health that we saw, namely with the Apple Watch 8. And second, the move away from smartwatches to a more compact smart ring to track vitals and activity, Oura, the most notable.

Enter the Evie Ring. It’s the brain child of California-based health solution company, Movan Health, and just combined wearable health’s two biggest conceptual fronts into reality.

Specifically designed for women, the Evie Ring can monitor resting heart rate, heart rate variability, skin temperature variability, SpO2, menstrual and ovulation cycle, and sleep stages and duration.

Movano says the intention of the “actionable insights” is to help women understand the “why” behind what they’re feeling, and claims the Evie Ring can even “mood track.” Of course, the Evie also offers a typical fitness wearable activity profile, showing your total steps taken, continuous movement stats, and calorie output.

Displace launches the world’s first truly wireless TV

Displace has launched a 55″ 4K TV at CES which has no wires or ports, is super lightweight, can be stuck to any surface with proprietary active-loop vacuum technology and is primarily controlled by hand gestures.

Displace is an in-home entertainment startup and the Displace 55″ 4K TVs are powered by a proprietary hot-swappable battery system which is lightweight at under 20 lbs., transportable and the standout fact is the TV can be secured to any surface with no mounting required, using Displace TV’s active-loop vacuum technology.

The Displace TV has created a lot of interest at the show, because it solves many of the common problems associated with flat-screen TVs. They’re often often unwieldy, tedious to mount to walls and cause damage, cluttered with wires and lots of remote controls. But all this is fixed with the Displace TV.

Belkin announced at CES a much expanded commitment to responsible manufacturing and sustainability.

Belkin launched much more sustainable packaging

Rather than announcing new products, Belkin announced an expanded commitment to responsible manufacturing and its sustainability goals by announcing that its top selling power products will now be made using post-consumer recycled plastics.

It’s a move that’s a significant commitment from Belkin and one it will roll out across its range over time. And also something it hopes will be followed by others in the industry. The company also introduced a new product material refresh for its top selling mobile power products.

Several of Belkin’s most popular wireless chargers, power banks, wall chargers and car chargers will receive updated product housing materials that consist of 73-75% post-consumer recycled plastics (PCR) and plastic-free packaging. The product transition will be rolled out through 2023 and will save 7,000 metric tons of carbon emissions and reduce CO2-eq emissions for these products by 67%.

Intel launches what could be the world’s fastest mobile processor

Intel launched it’s new 13th Gen Intel Core mobile processors at CES – processors which will drive unrivalled performance and superior experiences for over 300 laptop designs.

Intel announced its 13th Gen Intel Core mobile processors which will bring superior performance and experiences to mobile platforms. Intel introduced 32 new 13th Gen Intel Core mobile processors with a rich suite of features and capabilities for all laptop segments.

Intel continues to push the boundaries of performance and expand computing possibilities for gamers and creators with the launch of the 13th Gen Intel Core H-series mobile processors, which includes the first 24-core processor for a laptop. When combined with features like support for both DDR4 and DDR5 memory, high level connectivity and PCIe Gen 5, these 13th Gen HX processors deliver what could be – the world’s best mobile gaming platform.

For more from Women Love Tech on the latest technology, visit here.