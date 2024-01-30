How Much Did Your Favourite Female Social Media Content Creators Make Last Year?

Women continue to drive innovation and diversity and innovation in the realm of digital content creation. From gaming gurus to lifestyle influencers and thought leaders, female content creators are at the forefront of an online revolution. With the latest study by wealthofgeeks.com not only unveiling the earnings of the top 50 content creators from June 2022 to June 2023 but also shedding light on the impactful contributions of women in this space. The numbers are nothing short of staggering. With a collective income of $700 million and a combined following of 2.92 billion. For women who love tech and aspire to make their mark in the digital frontier, this study offers an inspiring glimpse into the success of female social media content creators.

Key findings

Females and followers. The top 50 creators (almost half of whom were women) earned a whopping $700 million during the one-year period, amassing a massive 2.92 billion followers. On average, this translates to $239.68 per 1000 followers.



Platform preference: TikTok emerged as the dominant platform, claiming 40% of the total followers (1.2 billion). YouTube and Instagram follow closely, with 724.8 million and 642.2 million followers, respectively.



Earning efficiency. The study underlines the remarkable efficiency of women in monetising their followers. With Dani Austin Ramirez taking the spotlight as the most efficient earner. Alexandra Cooper and Christina Najjar follow suit, showcasing their prowess in the tech-driven world of content creation.



Talking bout my generational trends. The study also reveals that women creators, span across generations, are making significant contributions. Whether millennials, Gen Z, or Gen X, women are carving out their space in the top creator list.

Top 3 highest earning female content creators

Of the five highest-earning creators per 1k followers in 2023, four of them were women. These included:

1. Dani Austin Ramirez. With 2.9M followers, she leads in earnings efficiency, making $12.50M, which translates to $4,302.93 per 1K followers.

2. Alexandra Cooper. Host of the popular podcast ‘Call Her Daddy’, she has 5.1M followers and earns $20.00M, achieving $3,911.98 per 1K followers.

3. Christina Najjar (Tinx). Known for her relatable and trendy content, she earns $7.50M from 2.1M followers, resulting in $3,649.64 per 1K followers.

Honourable mention. Sitting in at number five is Kaitlyn Siragusa (Amouranth): A well-known figure in streaming and cosplay, she has 10.6M followers and earns $15.00M, equating to $1,413.23 per 1K followers.

Beyond facts and figures

As impressive as the above stats may be, perhaps the most impactful contribution female content creators are making is their breaking of tradition. Not satisfied with simply being content creators; these women are the entrepreneurs and architects of cultural shifts. Navigating the digital space with creativity and resilience, challenging stereotypes and inspiring a new generation of content creators. Their impact extends beyond follower counts and earnings, as they use their platforms to champion important causes, promote inclusivity, and redefine beauty standards. In a space that was once dominated by male voices, female social media creators are rewriting the rules, proving that empowerment, diversity, and authenticity are key ingredients for success in the ever-evolving world of digital media.