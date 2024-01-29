Happy 40th Birthday Apple Mac!

Scarlett Johanson. Like a Virgin by Madonna. Footloose, the movie. The list of things turning 40 in 2024, is packed with icons. But among the most memorable is the Apple Mac – which marks its midlife milestone this year. However, there’s no crisis to see here. Instead, the Macintosh, (affectionately referred to as the Mac), continues to leave its mark on the tech world.

At its release on 24 January 1984, the Macintosh quickly positioned itself as a game changer in the personal computing corner. Dominated at the time by IBM.



Despite its limited capabilities (just 128K of RAM and a single 400 KB 3.5-inch floppy drive), it launched with a crisp and clear screen and shipped without keyboards or mice. Promising a look into the more intuitive, useful machines that would follow.

Described by The New York Times as “revolutionary”, the computing creation hinted at Steve Jobs’ emerging status as one of the most innovative and inventive minds of the time. But beyond its tech specs, the Mac marked Apple brand’s position as a pioneer in computing marketing. The machine was made available with heavy discounts to lecturers and students at 24 universities. And shown as an ad at that year’s Superbowl. Confirming Apple’s association with everything progressive in the PC space.

However, despite its initial success (accounting for 85% of Apple’s sales in early 1985), the Macintosh faced challenges. With internal disputes leading to the departure of Steve Jobs later that year. The subsequent Macintosh II in 1987 replaced the original model, but it wasn’t until Jobs’ return in 1997 that Apple truly regained its footing.

Over the years, the Mac has undergone various phases of reinvention. With the introduction of the iMac and iBook, along with the move to Intel in 2006, bringing about its renewed relevance.

When Mac celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2014, it was in a relatively stable position. With the MacBook Air gaining popularity among user

However, the turning point came in late 2020 when Apple introduced Macs powered by its custom silicon. Starting with the M1 chip. The M1-powered MacBook Air and MacBook Pro showcased significant performance gains and impressive battery life. This marked a shift away from the pursuit of thinness at the expense of performance. And addressed longstanding concerns about Apple’s product lineup.

In 2021, the MacBook Pro underwent a complete redesign, rectifying past issues and introducing new M1 Pro and M1 Max chips. The Mac Studio, introduced in March 2022, represented a middle ground between the Mac Pro and Mac mini, offering unprecedented power.

This year, as the Apple Mac turns 40, it stands at the intersection of innovation and expectation. Transcending traditional PC boundaries, embracing new technologies, and undoubtedly maintaining its status as a trailblazer in the world of computing.

