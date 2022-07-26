How To Encourage Healthy Movement For You And Your Kids - Tips From A Fitbit Expert

How To Encourage Healthy Movement For You And Your Kids – Tips From A Fitbit Expert

Alice Duthie
on July 26, 2022

An estimated 4 out of 5 children in Australia don’t get the daily 60 minutes of physical activity that is recommended for good health. However, with the right healthy practices, you can beat this trend and help set your child up for success. Check out these tips from Dr. Kapil Parakh, MD, Fitbit Medical Lead.

Start or end the day with physical activity

The best way to ensure your children are physically active is by incorporating it into their daily routine. It doesn’t need to be an overwhelming process, it can be as simple as starting or ending the day with physical activity like walking to school, an after-school bike ride or even playing in the backyard. Not only does this have long term health benefits, in the short term it can boost mood and improve sleep.

Kids on bicycles bike Fitbit healthy

Be their biggest fan

Cheer them on and make them feel special when you’re watching or playing with them. This positive reinforcement can help children feel encouraged to continue participating in activities and inspired to try others.

If your children like to challenge themselves, consider getting them a Fitbit Ace 3 (ages 6+) so they can track their steps and active minutes. The positive reinforcement that on-device celebrations and in-app virtual badges provide can help create healthy habits and motivation.

At Women Love Tech, we also love the activity trackers for adults, such as the Fitbit Charge 5, because it allows you to join your child on their fitness journey. You can track steps and active minutes alongside your child so that you can keep motivated together! The Charge 5 also has more advanced features that come in handy, such as call and text notifications and an EDA sensor for stress management.

Fitbit
Instil healthy habits with the children’s Ace 3
Fitbit exercise
Join your child’s fitness journey with the Charge 5

Help them learn a new sport

Get them to play sports that are popular in your area. They’ll pick up on the enthusiasm of friends and neighbors and get excited about the sport. Not only is it a great way for children to get regular physical activity that they are excited about, they’ll make new friends and learn team building skills too.

Remember though, it’s important you not to put pressure on your children or criticise their performance – just offer support and encouragement no matter how skilled they are. The aim is for them to be active, not a superstar. Think of the long game – supportive encouragement helps build lifelong habits.

Fitness Fitbit Healthy Kids Exercise Sport

Don’t make it feel like a chore

Make it fun! Children hate chores, and it’s easy for physical activity to feel like one if you’re too strict or make them feel forced. A good way to get them moving without feeling pressured is to create fun challenges – they won’t even know they’re exercising, they’ll think they are playing a game.

By instilling a joy for physical activity, you’ll give them a gift that keeps on giving over the course of their lifetime.

Fitbit healthy kids

For more lifestyle content on Women Love Tech, click here.

Alice Duthie
By Alice Duthie

Alice is a lifestyle writer for Women Love Tech and The Carousel. She is currently studying a Bachelor of Commerce at The University of Sydney, majoring in Marketing and Business Information Systems.

View more

trends News

women love tech trends
The A-Z Of What We Love Most On Instagram
Emeric Brard
on January 10, 2022
Tips For Shopping Online During The Coronavirus Pandemic trends
Tips For Shopping Online During The Coronavirus Pandemic
Women Love Tech
on January 10, 2022
Twitter 2021 trends
Top Moments Of 2021 Through Twitter’s Eyes
Emeric Brard
on December 31, 2021

health News

Women support women - health health
How To Overcome Burnout
Beau Peters
on May 12, 2022
BaxterBlue glasses health
Blue Light Eye-Wear Products That Support A Healthier Digital Life
Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
on April 10, 2022
health
Why Should You Avoid The Blue Light From Your Digital Devices?
Pamela Connellan
on March 17, 2022

Related News

TripAdvisor Views news
View-tiful – The Best Views In The World According To TripAdvisor Reviews
Pamela Connellan
on July 19, 2022
HeraBEAT Device news
The HeraBEAT Medical Device Makes Monitoring Your Maternal Health Far Easier
Pamela Connellan
on July 18, 2022
Ray-ban Sunglasses news
You Can Now Make Whatsapp Calls On Your Ray-Ban Stories Sunglasses
Pamela Connellan
on July 17, 2022
Gaming games
What Are The Most Popular Songs Used In Video Games?
Pamela Connellan
on July 13, 2022
dr jane goodall barbie lifestyle
Barbie Releases a Dr Jane Goodall, Scientist, as part of the Inspiring Women Doll Series
Emma Crameri Emma Crameri has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
on July 13, 2022
Philips PicoPix news
Philips PicoPix Max TV Is A Portable Home Theatre For Your Gaming And Streaming Nights
Pamela Connellan
on July 7, 2022

More WLT News