How to Organise Your Work’s Laptop Lending Station

One of the biggest modern workplaces challenges is being able to borrow a laptop from the pool of ones provided by work. While Bill was looking at his shares on the stock market and construction was being completed on Steve’s space-age apple army office, I was stuck at home thinking about more practical issues. I was wondering why work didn’t have any laptops so I could work from home or remotely.

I’d like to be able to walk into any new job and be shown a tower or bookcase of laptops and how to borrow one as part of the first week’s induction.

I don’t want to see empty spaces because everyone else in the office has already booked them out. I don’t want complicated naming and booking systems. I don’t want to use five-year old grimy laptops without basic software updates, that are hidden and locked away in a dull gray filing cabinet.

Storing your precious laptops in dull grey filing cabinets is totally barbaric. It’s a dim-witted idea – it’s not like cockroaches are going to eat them. Why do we continue to hide and lock away technology? It’s rubbish.

Advantages of Workplace Laptops

Allows users the convenience of working off-site and from home

Allows staff members to have equal access to the latest technology

Cost and maintenance paid for by the company

Software licensing paid for and updated by the company

Technical support can be provided in-house by the company – saving time and money

A cost-efficient way to purchase technology equipment in bulk

Second-hand laptops can then be offered to be bought by staff members at a discounted rate, as an ideal way to support their own personal (and family) technology needs

Disadvantages of Workplace Laptops

It may take up to a day to set up your remote log in details

There are usually not enough laptops for the team’s requirements

Workplace laptops and Surface Pros frequently get stolen or ‘lost’

Mouses often go missing

Laptops are usually flat and in need of charging

May not be compatible with the venue’s technology equipment

Cords, cords and more cords

I was pleasantly surprised to see these systems may be called ‘laptop lending self-service machines’ or kiosks, and some forward-thinking libraries and universities overseas have them.

Here’s a how to guide from the awesome University of Surrey Library showing you how to borrow a laptop:

How to Name Your Laptops

I’d suggest naming the laptops after visionary women in your industry (if you need a cheat’s guide, look up the kids’ books called ‘Little Leaders’, ‘Women in Science’, ‘Women in Art’, ‘Women in Sport’, ‘Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls’, ‘Women Who Dared’, ‘Galaxy Girls’ or ‘Bad Girls Throughout History’.

I’m confident the ‘Home Edit’ team could come up with a rainbow or see-through bookcase system. I need an elegant simple solution, preferably designed by a group of female software developers and female furniture designers?

P.S. I test websites with smartphones for mobile-first design… so I need a second version for hiring out smartphones and tablets (Apple and Android). Or do you need me to hit you over the head with a paper newspaper?