    Introducing Fluid Running, The Revolutionary Water Running Workout App That You Need In Your Life

    Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
    on 27 October 2023
    Fluid Running app

    Summer is coming in Australia, and there is no doubt that we are headed for a hot one. Therefore, doing your workouts in the water can both be refreshing and a lovely change from the usual gym environment. However, working out in the water can be beneficial beyond that. From being low impact on your joints, to minimising any chance of injury, it comes with so many benefits.

    For those who enjoy running, with some high intensity training thrown into the mix, marathon runner Jennifer Conroyd has created the ultimate workout, that will get you serious results, is a lot of fun and a little bit different.

    Jennifer Conroyd created the Fluid Running programme and app

    Struggling with an injury while training for a marathon, Jennifer didn’t want to lose all the work she had put into her training while she recovered, so she started training in a swimming pool. Eventually, she put her workouts into a program and app called Fluid Running, which takes the boredom out of water jogging, and turns it into an interesting workout.

    What to expect from the Fluid Running app

    The idea of Fluid Running is that it harnesses the resistance of water. So whether you are trying to improve a skill, get fit, build strength, work out with an injury or with mobility issues, it will be beneficial for you.

    The program itself has a shallow and deep water option, and the workouts range from 20 minutes to 1.5 hours, because as runners will know, you train at different lengthens of time depending on what you are working on ie. a sprint training day or a long running day. 

    The programs are quite high intensity and have little intervals throughout to keep you engaged, motivated and keep your body guessing. There are some workouts that are also designed to help you improve your speed, and others that are more endurance. However, even if you are not a runner, it is an engaging workout. 

    You will also discover muscles you didn’t even know you had! No muscle is safe from this workout.

    Who is the Fluid Running app for?

    This is a brilliant workout for anyone really. Whether you want to change up your workout, if you are nursing an injury, newly training again postpartum or if you have mobility issues, training in water is low risk and can provide a lot of benefit.

    Avatar
    By Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
    Journalist verified by Muck Rack verified

    Robyn Foyster is an award-winning journalist and former Editor-In-Chief of The Australian Women's Weekly and Publisher of the Hearst Group in Australia, responsible for Harper's BAZAAR, Cosmopolitan and madison magazine. Robyn is the owner and editor of Women Love Tech, Game Changers and The Carousel. Robyn's tech company AR TEch produced the augmented reality app for Sydney's Vivid Festival in 2018 and the retail app Sweep. She is a speaker and a judge of the Telstra Business Awards and Mumbrella Awards. Robyn is passionate about supporting women in STEM. She is also a 2022 B&T Women In Media Awards Finalist and a multiple Finalist in the 2022 Samsung Lizzie's Awards.

    View more

    trends News

    woman in field trends
    L’Oreal Tackles Climate Change With Its New Sustainability Program
    Pamela Connellan
    on 28 December 2022
    trends
    Expect A Focus on Sustainability, Automation and 5G Adoption In 2023
    Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
    on 27 December 2022
    TikTok avatars trends
    You’ll Never Guess What’s Trending On TikTok This Month
    Mary Grace
    on 27 December 2022

    health News

    Monochrome Capture of a Happy Elderly Man health
    It’s Official! A Good Laugh is The Best Medicine For A Healthy Life
    Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
    on 1 October 2023
    Happy health
    Top 9 Positivity Sites to Make You Happier
    Hannah Lising-White
    on 23 September 2023
    Man Battle Rope Training health
    Get Healthy With 1000 Free Health Tips in Just One App
    Frederique Bros
    on 13 July 2023

    Related News

    28 App Fitness apps
    Your Menstrual Cycle is Your Compass According to the 28 App
    Pamela Connellan
    on 19 October 2023
    Beauty App GlossWire FashWire apps
    This Woman Created a Beauty App That Lets You Shop 10,000+ Products from Around the World
    Marie-Antoinette Issa
    on 15 October 2023
    online shopping apps
    YouPay: Meet the Latest Wishlist Gifting App
    Alice Duthie
    on 12 October 2023
    Charitabl. apps
    We Found The App That Claims To Be The “UberEats Of Charitable Giving”
    Marie-Antoinette Issa
    on 10 October 2023
    fashion week The Circular Fashion Fund, apps
    eBay Is Offering Sustainable Style Lovers The Chance To Score $200,000
    Marie-Antoinette Issa
    on 28 September 2023
    The Haurun Club apps
    The Haurun Club: Exclusive Private Members Website and App
    Emma Crameri Emma Crameri has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
    on 25 September 2023

    More WLT News