    Kenwood MultiPro Go Food Processor Review PLUS Hoisin Soba Noodle Salad Recipe

    Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
    on 5 September 2023

    If you enjoy cooking but you don’t enjoy all the chopping, slicing, grating and pureeing then you’ll find the Kenwood MultiPro Go Food Processor the ideal kitchen helper.

    It’s lightweight and relatively simple to set up, but it’s worth reading the instructions when it comes to the right way to add the lid on or otherwise it won’t work. It seems all processors share this quirk – and it takes and sometimes tests my patience. The lesson being you can’t rush it.

    But once it’s all set up, it’s easy to use and being ultra compact means it doesn’t take up too much room in your cupboard.

    I also found it could be used for kneading dough and for making cookies.

    The on off button could be more solid as it feels a tad flimsy but at $149 it does represent good value.

    It is also perfect for making healthy salads with grated carrots, cucumber, cabbage, and onions. I’ve also found it useful to cut down on wasting ingredients.

    A report from OzHarvest recently revealed that Australians waste a staggering 7.6 million tonnes of food annually, which equates to $2,000 – $2,500 per household every year.

    Sally O’Neil, Clinical Nutritionist and Editor-in-Chief of thh The Fit Foodie, has developed the delicious recipe below using the new Kenwood MultiPro Go compact food processor.

    Kenwood

    “As someone who specialises in crafting high-protein meals packed with good fats and wholesome nutrients, it’s great to have found a product that I can use for creating so many of my favourite, healthy recipes.” said Sally O’Neill.

    Kenwood
    Kenwood MultiPro Go Food Processor is available at major retailers nationally for RRP $149

    Sally O’Neil’s Hoisin Soba Noodle Salad Recipe

    Sally’s ‘Hoisin Soba Noodle Salad’ is ideal for busy professionals who don’t have a lot of time to spend in the kitchen but still want to create flavourful meals to share at home.

    Kenwood

    SALAD INGREDIENTS

    135g soba noodles

    1 red capsicum, thinly sliced 1 large carrots, shredded approx 2 cups

    1/4 red cabbage, shredded

    1/2 cup edamame (can be frozen)

    DRESSING

    1/4 tablespoon sesame seeds

    1 tablespoon sesame oil

    1-1.5 cloves fresh garlic minced

    1/2 tablespoon fresh ginger minced

    1 tablespoons hoisin sauce 1/2 tablespoon soy sauce

    1 tablespoon seasoned rice wine vinegar

    1/4 teaspoon salt coriander

    METHOD

    1. Start a pot of water to boil for noodles. Meanwhile, prep your by shredding your carrot and cabbage with the Kenwood MultiPro Go.

    2. Cook the edamame according to packet instructions, drain and set aside.

    3. Add the veggies and edamame to a large bowl.

    4. In a small bowl, add all dressing ingredients and whisk

    5. Once water is boiling, add noodles and cook for 4 minutes (or for time on packet).

    6. Drain noodles into a colander and immediately rinse with cold water.

    7. Shake off excess water of noodles in colander. Using tongs or your hand, add a clump of noodles, one at a time, to the large bowl with veggies and mix. Repeat until all noodles are in the bowl and mixed with the veggies.

    8. Pour dressing over noodles and veggies and mix well. Ensuring that all noodles and veggies are coated.

    9. Top with sesame seeds and coriander and serve, or cover and chill in fridge until ready to serve.

    Avatar
    By Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
    Journalist verified by Muck Rack verified

    Robyn Foyster is an award-winning journalist and former Editor-In-Chief of The Australian Women's Weekly and Publisher of the Hearst Group in Australia, responsible for Harper's BAZAAR, Cosmopolitan and madison magazine. Robyn is the owner and editor of Women Love Tech, Game Changers and The Carousel. Robyn's tech company AR TEch produced the augmented reality app for Sydney's Vivid Festival in 2018 and the retail app Sweep. She is a speaker and a judge of the Telstra Business Awards and Mumbrella Awards. Robyn is passionate about supporting women in STEM. She is also a 2022 B&T Women In Media Awards Finalist and a multiple Finalist in the 2022 Samsung Lizzie's Awards.

    View more

    trends News

    woman in field trends
    L’Oreal Tackles Climate Change With Its New Sustainability Program
    Pamela Connellan
    on 28 December 2022
    trends
    Expect A Focus on Sustainability, Automation and 5G Adoption In 2023
    Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
    on 27 December 2022
    TikTok avatars trends
    You’ll Never Guess What’s Trending On TikTok This Month
    Mary Grace
    on 27 December 2022

    health News

    Man Battle Rope Training health
    Get Healthy With 1000 Free Health Tips in Just One App
    Frederique Bros
    on 13 July 2023
    Monochrome Capture of a Happy Elderly Man health
    It’s Official! A Good Laugh is The Best Medicine For A Healthy Life
    Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
    on 13 July 2023
    sleep health
    Find Out How Well You’re Sleeping With The Withings Sleep Analyzer
    Pamela Connellan
    on 22 March 2023

    Related News

    Shark FlexStyle Air a Good Dyson AirWrap Dupe reviews
    Is the Shark FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System a Good Dyson Airwrap Dupe?
    Marie-Antoinette Issa
    on 4 September 2023
    reviews
    Review: Hoover CleanSlate Spot Cleaner For Those Messy Moments
    Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
    on 1 September 2023
    Motorola’s Razr 40 Ultra reviews
    Motorola’s Razr 40 Ultra Review: Surpasses Many In The Market Through Innovation
    Natalie Silberberg
    on 27 August 2023
    Thermomix model TM6 reviews
    Review: 10 Reasons To Love Thermomix’s Limited Edition Sparkling Black TM6
    Angela Silberberg
    on 27 August 2023
    Samsung Galaxy A54 reviews
    Samsung Galaxy A54 Review: Strong Performance With An Intelligent Design
    Natalie Silberberg
    on 23 August 2023
    Astell&Kern reviews
    A&futura SE300 Review: Ideal For Real Hi-Fi Buffs With A High-Price To Match
    Women Love Tech
    on 21 August 2023

    More WLT News