Logitech Lightspeed Wireless Gaming G604 Mouse Review

When splashing out with my tax return on some gaming equipment, I thought I’d throw in a mouse. I ended up with a G604 lightspeed wireless gaming mouse by Logitech. To be honest, I was a little bit daunted by the 15 controls and buttons – I asked myself, did I really have a use for all of them?

The box contains the mouse, Lightspeed wireless receiver, USB receiver extender cable, one-page setup instructions, safety, compliance and warranty information. If you need more details on setting it up head to the instructions (PDF version) on the support website under Getting Started.

The Logitech support website also includes Register, FAQs, Community, Downloads, Warranty, Specifications, Spare Parts, Gallery and a Contact Us page.

After turning the battery up the right way, I was ready to rock and roll, or should I say scroll. The unisex design is nice and it feels comfortable to use. The black colour goes well with the rest of my current computing hardware.

The Lightspeed technology is a wireless solution that enables you to play your favourite games without getting your can of coke tangled up with your cords. It’s using the latest technology to ensure that when you click a button it results in a quick reaction to your hardware and software, pending network speeds.

The mouse is designed primarily for multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) or massively multiplayer online (MMO) games, photo and video editing. It may not be ideal for first-person shooter gaming.

Logitech G640 Lightspeed Mouse Pros

The scrolling is super smooth and fast with the 16K hero sensor with a 1 millisecond response time

Easy to use hyper (sensitive) scroll wheel

15 programmable buttons with 6 side buttons

Uses a lightspeed wireless connection or Bluetooth

Game for up to 240 hours on a single AA battery in Lightspeed mode, or 5.5 months of standard use with Bluetooth

Logitech G640 Lightspeed Mouse Cons

Some people might find there are too many button options and the programmable options overwhelming

Better for smaller hands and right-handed people

Once your mouse is set up it is fully programmable via the Logitech G HUB software.

With my Logitech G640 Lightspeed gaming mouse, I’m hoping life is going to be more fun playing games and being on the computer.

Head to the Logitech website to purchase your next gaming mouse: https://www.logitechg.com/en-au/products/gaming-mice.html

