Logitech Playseat Challenge X SIM Racing Chair for Gaming

Lust after the new Racing Seat that Combines Affordability with Uncompromising Quality for Console and PC Users to Experience the Thrill of Racing at Home!
Logitech G and Playseat have introduced the newest sim racing chair, the Playseat Challenge X – Logitech G Edition.
It is designed to work with Logitech G racing wheels and pedals.
This new chair is a lightweight, foldable carbon steel frame and features a fully adjustable seat with Playseat’s Actifit breathable materials.
It provides sim racers with a racing chair that delivers exceptional comfort, versatility, durability and the performance needed to stay fully immersed in the race.
“There was a considerable amount of collaboration on this product to make the Challenge X more functional, comfortable and overall, a better racing experience, than traditional desktop gaming chairs. During that process, our teams focused on three key areas of a sim racing chair and we couldn’t be more happy with the results,” said Jim Hoey, head of simulation marketing at Logitech G.
The Playseat Challenge X – Logitech G Edition features three new enhanced upgrades, including:
- X-Adapt seat adjustments,
- ActiFit breathable material, and
- a hard-mounted pedal plate with tilt positioning.
SIM Gaming Chair Features
The new Playseat Challenge X – Logitech G Edition features:
- Enjoy the perfect balance between comfort and stability with the 6 seating positions of X-Adapt. You can fine-tune the positions of the pedals and wheel to replicate the feeling of being in a car.
- Breathable ActiFit material and its body-conforming design and adjustable rigidity offer superior support and thermal management. This allows racers to stay comfortable and cool. It also transfers force feedback and Trueforce perfectly.
- At only 11.6 kg the seat can be quickly folded and stored away. It is the ideal companion for drivers who want the full racing experience without the need for a dedicated space.
- The convenient cockpit entry system lets you easily jump into the driver’s seat and lock in for an exhilarating experience.
- Equipped with a gearshift mount, allowing you to upgrade your race experience with the Logitech G Driving Force Shifter.
The box contains Shifter Mount, Tilting Pedal Bracket, Cable Clips, 10pcs Screws for Mounting the Wheel/Pedal/Shifter and an Allen Key.
The Playseat Challenge X – Logitech G Edition is perfect for anyone living in an apartment, shared house or small living room.
2-Year Limited Hardware Warranty.
Pricing and Availability
The PlaySeat Challenge X – Logitech G Edition comes in gunmetal grey. It is available at selected retailers for a suggested retail price of AUD$499.00.
For more information on the PlaySeat Challenge X – Logitech G Edition, please visit the Logitech website: Logitechg.com/ChallengeX.