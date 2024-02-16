    Logitech Playseat Challenge X SIM Racing Chair for Gaming

    on 17 February 2024
    Logitech Playseat Challenge X SIM Racing Chair for Gaming Image Credit: Logitech

    Lust after the new Racing Seat that Combines Affordability with Uncompromising Quality for Console and PC Users to Experience the Thrill of Racing at Home!

    Logitech G and Playseat have introduced the newest sim racing chair, the Playseat Challenge X – Logitech G Edition.

    It is designed to work with Logitech G racing wheels and pedals.

    This new chair is a lightweight, foldable carbon steel frame and features a fully adjustable seat with Playseat’s Actifit breathable materials.

    It provides sim racers with a racing chair that delivers exceptional comfort, versatility, durability and the performance needed to stay fully immersed in the race.

    “There was a considerable amount of collaboration on this product to make the Challenge X more functional, comfortable and overall, a better racing experience, than traditional desktop gaming chairs. During that process, our teams focused on three key areas of a sim racing chair and we couldn’t be more happy with the results,” said Jim Hoey, head of simulation marketing at Logitech G.

    The Playseat Challenge X – Logitech G Edition features three new enhanced upgrades, including:

    • X-Adapt seat adjustments,
    • ActiFit breathable material, and
    • a hard-mounted pedal plate with tilt positioning.

    SIM Gaming Chair Features

    The new Playseat Challenge X – Logitech G Edition features:

    • Enjoy the perfect balance between comfort and stability with the 6 seating positions of X-Adapt. You can fine-tune the positions of the pedals and wheel to replicate the feeling of being in a car.
    • Breathable ActiFit material and its body-conforming design and adjustable rigidity offer superior support and thermal management. This allows racers to stay comfortable and cool. It also transfers force feedback and Trueforce perfectly.
    • At only 11.6 kg the seat can be quickly folded and stored away. It is the ideal companion for drivers who want the full racing experience without the need for a dedicated space.
    • The convenient cockpit entry system lets you easily jump into the driver’s seat and lock in for an exhilarating experience.
    • Equipped with a gearshift mount, allowing you to upgrade your race experience with the Logitech G Driving Force Shifter.

    The box contains Shifter Mount, Tilting Pedal Bracket, Cable Clips, 10pcs Screws for Mounting the Wheel/Pedal/Shifter and an Allen Key.

    The Playseat Challenge X – Logitech G Edition is perfect for anyone living in an apartment, shared house or small living room.

    2-Year Limited Hardware Warranty.

    Pricing and Availability

    The PlaySeat Challenge X – Logitech G Edition comes in gunmetal grey. It is available at selected retailers for a suggested retail price of AUD$499.00.

    For more information on the PlaySeat Challenge X – Logitech G Edition, please visit the Logitech website: Logitechg.com/ChallengeX.

