Matilda’s Mackenzie Arnold On Removing The Stigma Of Hearing Aids

When it comes to her hearing loss issues Matilda’s Goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold said technology is her friend but she said there was a stigma about wearing hearing aids when she was a youngster.

“Growing up there was a big stigma around wearing hearing devices, it wasn’t accepted, and it wasn’t something people wanted to wear,” said the Matilda’s goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold, who recently announced a partnership and health awareness partnership with Audika. “I want to use my platform and this partnership with Audika to break that stigma and inspire other people with hearing loss to get the support they need.”

GRENOBLE, FRANCE – JUNE 18: Fans enjoy the pre match atmosphere prior to the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup France group C match between Jamaica and Australia at Stade des Alpes on June 18, 2019 in Grenoble, France. (Photo by Johannes Simon – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Mackenzie has achieved great success as the Matilda’s Goalkeeper, most recently in the Women’s FIFA World Cup. She has not only become a role model for women in sport but has also established a role for herself as an advocate and ambassador for hearing loss.

The goalkeeper recently took to her social media to share her experience with hearing loss and her journey to hearing health, paving the way for breaking the stigma around hearing loss and inspiring young athletes everywhere.

“I never imagined this would come about when I first shared my experience with hearing loss on social media,” McKenzie told Women Love Tech.

“Having grown up without any hearing treatment, I am thankful to now have this platform to inspire not only older people but also kids and people my age to get their hearing checked and start treatment a lot earlier. My brother has always worn hearing devices and was a big inspiration for me to get my hearing checked. I hope to be a role model for other kids with hearing loss and encourage them on their journey to hearing health.”

Marketing Director for Audika Australia, Duncan Armour said, “Mackenzie is such an incredible athlete and role model for Australians, and we can’t wait to see how together we can raise awareness for hearing loss and support Australians on their journey to better health.”

“Hearing loss is something I care deeply about, it’s very personal to me, and I hope to use my voice to inspire Australians to take care of their health and break the stigma around hearing loss.” added Mackenzie.

