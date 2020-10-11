Meet the Winners: Women in Technology Awards 2020

The annual WiT Awards recognises outstanding talent and achievement. It gives women the recognition they deserve. By building support for their work, they inspire the next generation of leaders.

Every year Women in Technology (WiT) celebrates and awards women across the country. In support of these women who have achieved ground-breaking work in the STEM industry, we’d like to give them a shout out here at Women Love Tech. It’s great to see WiT championing women’s successes in the technology industry and highlighting the work of so many women. \

Women in tech awards 2020

On October 9th, the 2020 annual Women in Technology (WiT) Awards announced a record of 440 nominations across 14 categories.

Young Achiever – Technology Rising Star – Technology Leadership Professional – Technology Outstanding Achievement – Technology Young Achiever – Science Rising Star – Science Research Leader – Science Outstanding Achievement – Science Innovation in Science Innovation in Technology Employer of Choice Awards Corporate Employer of Choice Awards Small to Medium Business Rural, Regional & Remote Award Community Award

Let’s take a look at six remarkable women who won in different categories.

Dr. Elke Hacker

Dr Elke Hacker

Understanding the relationship between sun exposure, genetic-susceptibility, and skin cancer risk.

Local Sunshine Coast resident Dr Elke Hacker has won the prestigious Sue Wickenden Innovation in Science award.

Dr Hacker, from the Mooloolah Valley, is a world-leading postdoctoral researcher. She is specialised in the skin cancer field. Dr Hacker works at the Institute of Health and Biomedical Innovation at the Queensland University of Technology.

Over the past 10 years, she has expanded her research from in vitro lab models to human clinical studies. This has resulted in improving the understanding of the relationship between sun exposure, genetic-susceptibility, and skin cancer risk.

Through various partnerships, Dr Hacker continues to utilise technology to make headway in preventing skin cancer.

Professor Vicki Flenady

Professor Vicki Flenady

Reduce the devastating impact of stillbirth on parents, families and the community

Professor and Senior Research Fellow Vicki Flenady has been globally recognised for her groundbreaking research into stillbirths. She won the Outstanding Achievement in Science award at the 2020 WiT Awards.

Professor Flenady is an experienced perinatal epidemiologist. She is driven by her vision to reduce the devastating impact of stillbirth on parents, families and the community. Through high quality research, it will translate into improved clinical care, community awareness and outcomes.

Leanne Kemp

Leanne Kemp

Her use of blockchain technologies to provide investor security

The Queensland Government’s Chief Entrepreneur, Leanne Kemp won the Outstanding Achievement – Technology award. Leanne made a name for herself globally as a pioneer in emerging technology,

As an engineer and technologist, she is renowned for her use of blockchain technologies to provide investor security. Her technology is used to trace the origins and authenticity of high-value items such as diamonds and art.

The Queensland Chief Entrepreneur, Mrs. Kemp is renowned for her work at the United Nations, OECD, World Economic Forum. She has also worked for the Global Blockchain Business Council, World Trade Board and the IBM Blockchain Board of Advisors. Additionally, she is an Adjunct Professor at the Queensland University of Technology and a two-time patent holder.

Samantha Nixon

Samantha Nixon

How spider venom can be used to develop new medicines to fight against parasites

A local Brisbane woman, Samantha Nixon, took out the prestigious Young Achiever – Science award.

Arachnophobe turned spider advocate and venom specialist, Samantha is a PhD student at the Institute for Molecular Bioscience at the University of Queensland. Her research focus lies in investigating how spider venom can be used to develop new medicines to fight against parasites.

Alongside her research interests, she is passionate about addressing inequality in STEM as well as education and leadership through science education.

Zoe Eather

Zoe Eather

Her mission to utilize technology to enhance livability and sustainability

Toowoomba resident Zoe Eather is the WiT Rising Star in Technology winner.

This is the second consecutive year her accomplishments have been celebrated at the annual WiT Awards. This year, she was recognised as a finalist for Rising Star in Technology and Community.

Zoe is a catalyst for change, undaunted in her mission to utilise technology to enhance sustainability. She is committed to providing real solutions to prevalent community needs, which requires forward-thinking, effective use of resources, and education.

Lauren Hall

Lauren Hall

Built five multi-million-dollar businesses across the manufacturing, pharmaceuticals and technology industries.

Local Gold Coast woman won the prestigious Sue Wickenden Innovation in Technology award.

Sue has a Second Dan Black Belt in both Entrepreneurship and Taekwondo. She has successfully built five multi-million-dollar businesses across the manufacturing, pharmaceuticals and technology industries.

IVvy, founded by Sue in 2009, unites a highly fragmented industry by empowering communities through change, innovation and connection.

Further information about the WiT Awards and finalists on Women in Tech Awards 2020.