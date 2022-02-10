Say Happy Valentine's Day On Snap

Robyn Foyster
on February 11, 2022
Snap Valentine's Day

Let’s spread the love this Valentine’s Day by celebrating our friends (can you say Galentine’s Day?) and other important relationships.

Check out the new series of V-Day-inspired Snapchat features out today which includes 40 new AR Valentine’s Day lenses plus a shoppable beauty Lens and a new Actionmojis on the Snap Map, and Cameos for Chat, Preview & Stories.

Of Snapchatters celebrating, 82% plan to spend the day connecting with the most important people in their lives. So, whether you’re physically celebrating with loved ones, or from afar – Snapchat’s suite of V-Day offerings making it fun t connect with the people you love most, no matter where you are.  

Make AR your love language

LensesSnapchat allows you to shop for the perfect lipstick shade in AR — just in time for Valentine’s Day, with a new beauty experience from Kaja Beauty. So now, you can try on beauty looks before you commit to the perfect shade and head out the door for date night. 74% of Snapchatters who use AR, said they use it for shopping where they can score new shopping finds, and share with friends. 

Snap Love Valentine's Day

Even your digital self can spread the love

Actionmojis

  • Only available on Valentine’s Day, you’ll be able to choose from 8 new Actionmoji poses on the Snap Map.
  • Planning your Galentine’s Day night out? See where friends are en route to your house, and catch a glimpse of their digital V-Day look — right from Snap Map! 
  • Remember, you are always in control of who can see your location. Tap the settings menu at the top corner of your screen to share your location with select friends or shift to Ghost Mode for privacy. 

Cameos 

  • Snapchatters can select between 20 new Cameos options within Chat and Preview to even further personalize conversations. You can also browse through existing love-related options/content within the app, and watch 2 new V-Day related Cameos Stories, featuring you and your best friend or partner!
  • Cameos is a fun and personalized way to communicate with friends this Valentine’s Day, because you can choose from hundreds of expressive (and hilarious!), looping GIFs & Stickers that can easily be shared in Chat, layered on to any Snap or Story you create, and more.

Happy Valentine’s Day!

By Robyn Foyster
Robyn Foyster is an award-winning journalist and former Editor-In-Chief of The Australian Women's Weekly. She is also the owner and publisher of Women Love Tech, Game Changers and The Carousel. Robyn's tech company produced the augmented reality app for Sydney's Vivid Festival in 2018 and the retail app Sweep. She is a speaker and a judge of the Telstra Business Awards and Mumbrella Awards. Robyn is passionate about supporting women in STEM.

