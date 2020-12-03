Secret SEO Keyword Research Tools for Ranking Well

As part of your digital marketing plan, you’ll need to complete a keyword research plan. The right keywords you’ll want to target will be the ones that your customers and clients are using.

To rank high in search engines and on the first page of results can be difficult. It’s almost impossible to guarantee that you’ll rank in the first place on the first page of a search engine.

Good keyword research depends on a number of factors like how frequently people are searching for those terms, how relevant the keywords are to your business, and how competitive the products or services are in the marketplace.

You may like to use a spreadsheet for your keyword research. I like to list out all of the webpage, their web addresses, titles, descriptions and keywords.

You’ll need to make sure each of these webpages are optimized for your long tail keywords. You can check the patterns of your web traffic to see how these pages are ranking, and what webpages users click on next. The aim will be to ensure that these pages are converting into sales.

Keyword research is a fundamental part of your online content management strategy and will need to revisited regularly.

Photo by Marek Levak on Pexels.com

Here are some handy keyword tools that will help you understand how your users are searching online and what words they use:

Answer the Public: https://answerthepublic.com/

Ahrefs Keywords Explorer: https://ahrefs.com/keywords-explorer

Google Trends: https://trends.google.com.au/

MOZ Keyword Explorer: https://moz.com/

SEMRush Keyword Magic: https://www.semrush.com/features/keyword-magic-tool/

WordStream: https://www.wordstream.com/

