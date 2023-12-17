SEO Tips and Industry Insights From The Young Search Professional of the Year

It seems the only constant in the world of SEO (search engine optimisation) is change. But in an industry that is known as much for its clever strategists as it is for its cowboys, Remi Audette stands out as a woman building her own path.

Recently named the 2023 Semrush Young Search Professional of the Year, Remi’s journey is not just a tale of professional success but a testament to her commitment to advocating for ethical, brand-led SEO. The kind that builds trust with customers and translates into real business results.

As the founder of Sunday Best Digital Agency, Remi brings her marketing knowledge from former corporate roles with big brands like Kmart and Officeworks to the evolving landscape of SEO, and acts as an extension of her clients’ marketing teams, rather than an afterthought.

Remi’s love for SEO is built on her fascination with consumer behaviour: “While SEO stands for search engine optimisation, I believe it’s about much more than trying to optimise your website for Google. It’s about understanding how people search for information online,” she explains.

This intersection of creativity and analytics, coupled with a dash of psychology, allows her to craft bespoke strategies for diverse businesses.

Championing women in SEO

Audette is a strong advocate for more female representation in the SEO industry. She believes that the unique perspectives and problem-solving approaches women bring are invaluable.

“​The marketing industry benefits significantly from diverse perspectives, and SEO is no different. Women bring a unique set of perspectives, experiences, and problem-solving approaches, and are often the influencers in consumer households, which can only benefit the businesses that need SEO and the agencies that serve them,” says Remi.

Predictions for SEO in 2024

Looking ahead to 2024, Remi acknowledges that tightening marketing budgets are going to make SEO even more crucial. Rather than operating in isolation, SEO will become more integrated into marketing strategies, and be seen as a critical tool for brand-building.

The industry is also going to have to be a lot more creative, to stay abreast of changes like AI, social media platform developments and algorithm updates.

“The tactics that once worked won’t work anymore. SEO needs to draw inspiration from all parts of the marketing mix. Ultimately, brands should aim to be searched for by their ideal customers, not just randomly found,” says Remi.

Getting strategic about your SEO

If you’re keen to make SEO part of your marketing strategy in the new year, here are three things to consider:

If you’re working with an SEO agency, choose one that truly understands your business and tailors your strategy accordingly. Generic, one-size-fits-all strategies and tactics won’t cut it anymore. Start with a solid brand strategy and always refer back to it when doing SEO (or any marketing). And shift the focus from mere optimisation to building a strong brand presence online. Don’t put all your marketing eggs in one basket – SEO included! Cultivate a loyal audience through various channels to future-proof your business.

For Remi, 2024 is about growing her agency further – with new clients and a growing team, while staying committed to ethical and transparent SEO practices, and helping to educate the wider business community on the power of SEO.

“Too many businesses have been burned by shady SEO tactics or results that didn’t make sense for the business and its priorities. But when it’s done well, SEO can be a solid business pillar and help you connect with your ideal customers to build reach and loyalty. I’m excited to see what the new year brings,” she says. Connect with Remi Audette on LinkedIn or find out more about Sunday Best Digital Agency