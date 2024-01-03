    Smart Home Designs Trending Now!

    Candace Little
    on 3 January 2024
    Metricon

    The trend towards smaller footprints and simpler, more affordable living, means smart-home tech has become integral to the design process. Just because many of us are living in smaller spaces, doesn’t mean we need to live smaller lives.

    Here are the top smart-home design trends you need to implement now!

    Sensor technology:

    Whether you’re designing a new home from scratch or future-proofing your current home/apartment, integrating your smart technology so it can evolve with your lifestyle and your needs, is the direction we are moving in. Among the hottest new trends is sensor technology particularly in smart appliances, and in the fittings and fixtures that we take for granted. Think blinds that open and close according to the direction of the sun, washer and dryers that no longer need programming, sink taps that turn on and adjust temperature according to hand gestures and baths that self-fill to the perfect depth and temperature every time.

    The advancement of AI and smart sensors means Alexa and Siri will soon be a thing of the past – our home will know what we want before we even tell it.

    lounge
    Max Vakhtbovych at Pexels

    A WFH setup that protects your health:

    It goes without saying that WFH is no longer a ‘perk’ but a way of life. But what hasn’t moved with the times – yet – is our WFH setup. Unfortunately, most of us are still making-do with our cheap office chair/dinning furniture and a screen setup that puts desk ergonomics to shame. So how do we move our home office into the future? The latest innovations in office chairs and desks is the ability to move and function according to your specific body needs. The latest chair designs on the market, such as the Herman Miller Embody chair, mould to your specific body shape, some even come with apps that alert you to when you need to take a break from sitting or adjust your seating position.

    The latest in standing desks – yes all health professionals now agree that standing more frequently is better for our health – is the ability to program your desk from an app, as well as set goals for how much you sit and stand throughout the day. And then there is the all-important factor of lighting and how this impacts your vision and mood. Opt for blinds that automatically adjust according to the light coming in, and lighting that is customisable according to the task.

    And if you want to take your office space to the next level, the latest smart diffusers will have you reaching your ‘flow state’ before your morning coffee.

    wfh desk
    Designecologist at Pexels

    Don’t let a small footprint limit your potential:

    Kitchen design has really embraced smart technology. Almost all kitchen appliances can now be controlled via an app – even your blender, for when we need to blend remotely… But appliances aside, tech now lends itself to spatial design and the ability to design a space that is adaptable for your needs. Kitchens are a great example of how spatial design can reimagine a space that needs to be functional and intuitive.

    Let’s take for example a butler pantry, a once thought-of luxury, available only to those with palatial-sized homes. With the latest in spatial design technology, designers, such as those at Metricon, are now able to approach a space with the occupant in mind, tailoring the space in such a way to make bespoke fittings and integrative technology bring the space alive with purpose and adaptability. We now have the ability to make every space work for us, regardless of the restrictions we face with size.

    As Metricon Design Director Adrian Popple, says, “The butler’s pantry has gained a lot of interest since we started including them in our larger homes several years ago. But it has now become a standard feature in most of our homes regardless of their size.”

    Kitchen
    Image supplied by Metricon

    Let this be your permission slip to ask more from your designer.

    We would love to hear from the WLT community how you’ve used the latest smart home trends to improve your living space.

    Candace Little
    By Candace Little

    Candace Little is an experienced journalist and writes for both The Carousel and Women Love Tech. Candace is the writer of the award winning short film Every Other Weekend.

    View more

