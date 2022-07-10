5 Best Gadgets for Your Furry Friends in 2022

The modern age has provided a new wave of technology designed for your furry friends that puts the old tennis ball and wraggle to shame.

If you’re looking for ways to keep an eye on your canine while you’re at work, want to stay on top of their diet to keep them healthy, or need a ball thrower that can somehow match the energy of your pet, look no further than our list of the best pet gadgets for 2022.

The latest upgrade to the Furbo line truly is the best way to keep an eye on your pet at home while you’re out. Especially useful if your furry friend is prone to mischief, supervised or not.

Key features include a rotating 360o view, 1080p full HD with 4x digital zoom, a spill proof design featuring a sustinable bamboo cover, barking alert with cutomizable volume controls, unlimited photo and video, Alexa compatibility, colour night vision, real-time two-way audio, auto dog tracking and, fun treat tossing!

Additionally, one of the other treat dispensers on the market is designed to look like an owl. Normally I would be unobjectionable to that design feature, however I can just imagine how my neurotic border collie would take to that. We’ll stick with the Furbo!

Furbo dog camera

This third-generation PetKit feeder is built on a new set of feeding systems. The upgraded sealing structure and innovative rota-table food bowl have improved its performance from the previous generation. The new voice recording and calling function will take the feeding experience with your furry friend to a new level. Available in 3L and 5L versions, product highlights include a rotating bowl to prevent food building up, 304 food-grade stainless steel materials, built-in lithium battery with an uninterrupted power supply, concealed food outlet to lock freshness, voice recording and play function, recording log and scale, smartphone control, personalised pet feeding, and a low food sensor. With the PetKit app for smartphones, it is easy to set up and control features.

PetKit Fresh Element 3

This accessory to the GoPro camera range allows you to see your pet’s point of view. This harness features camera mounts on the back and chest for a variety of perspectives, from bone-chewing, digging and front-paw action, to over-the-head shots of playing, running, fetch and more. Soft, padded construction keeps your pet comfortable. Fully adjustable to fit dogs from 20 to 120 lbs (9 to 54kg).

GoPro Fetch

The Litter Robot 3 Connect is one of the most space-age technology out there for your cat, the highest-rated, WiFi-enabled, automatic, self-cleaning litter box for cats. Coming in just over AU$1000, it’s definitely a splurge for your pet. But as we know, cats are like royalty (definitely act that way), deserving of the best money can offer.

With automated cleaning after each use, it is efficiently designed to remove waste without losing too much litter, reducing spillage and bad odour. The Connect app lets you view the waste drawer level, get notifications, troubleshoot, and see usage history for insights into your cat’s health. The app is compatible with iOS and Android devices. Other key features include an adjustable cycle timer, drawer full indicator, automatic night light, and sleep mode and lock out feature.

Litter Robot 3 Connect

If your throwing arm is getting a bit achy or you just want to really tire your dog out without the hassle of taking them for a long walk, then iFetch might be the gadget for you. This is a machine that can launch balls up to 30 feet. It works on both batteries and mains power and can be used indoors or outside. With a few options to choose from, there is one suited to all different dog sizes and activity levels.