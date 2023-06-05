Smartwatch Wars: Garmin Versus Apple – Who Wins?

If you are planning to invest in a SmartWatch – and it is an investment, you want to make the right choice. So given Garmin has just released the Fēnix 7 Pro And Epix Pro Series (Gen 2) in the US, how does it stack up to the Apple Watch Ultra?

According to GlobalData, Garmin’s new launch has solidified its smartwatch dominance with enhanced fitness tracking life with its new products.

Ardit Ballhysa, Technology Analyst at GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, says: “Garmin’s new premium smartwatches build upon what the older generations offer by upping the fitness and health tracking capabilities while preserving the long-lasting battery life and ruggedness consumers have come to love and expect.

“With the introduction of the Fēnix 7 Pro and epix Pro (Gen 2) series, Garmin will continue to confidentially maintain the lead in the smartwatch space. While the Apple Watch Ultra has proven successful with adventurers, it needs a lot of work, particularly in the areas of battery life and fitness features, before it can catch up to Garmin’s premium smartwatches.”

“Furthermore, the addition of two extra sizes, making three in total, in the new epix series will be a most welcome move for athletes and adventurers with petite or large wrists. Increasing the marketability of the epix Pro (Gen 2) series will result in increased sales for Garmin and further safeguard its lead in the rugged smartwatch space.

“Some consumers, however, may be left disappointed that Garmin did not introduce any innovative feature, or even ECG, in these smartwatches considering they both turned ‘pro’.

“Overall, the iterative updates across both series make for a compelling reason for existing Garmin smartwatch users to upgrade and for rival smartwatch users to consider migrating, particularly for athletes and consumers wanting the latest fitness and health tracking capabilities in a smartwatch.”