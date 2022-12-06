There’s A New Snapchat AR Lens For Avatar: The Way of Water

Pamela Connellan
on December 7, 2022
Avatar Way of Water Snapchat Lens

We’re all waiting for the release of the movie – Avatar: The Way of Water – next week and in anticipation, Snapchat and Disney have teamed up to create an augmented reality Lens that turns any Snapchatter into a Na’vi pretty much straight away. How cool is that?

Each Snapchatter will get a personalised experience with the Lens. This is because the Lens uses machine learning – specifically generative adversarial neural networks, advanced computer vision technology and 3D-graphics – to transform in real-time a person’s mouth, eyes, head shape, hair and skin.

The skin comes complete with blue-striped texture – as if they came straight from Pandora. The Lens moves with users as they move, and operates all the frames locally on the device.

The new Lens is available now and will be featured as a First Lens Snapchat execution on the 15th January 2022, ahead of the premiere of the movie next week.

Entertainment x AR

Entertainment has always been a big motivation for new AR technology on Snapchat. Theatrical campaigns which used an AR Lens in 2021 saw an average of 32% incremental reach.

These AR experiences invite Snapchatters to learn about film characters, explore new worlds, and experience directorial style and storytelling in a more personal and immersive way than ever before.

Avatar Lens Snapchat

AR delivers almost two times the levels of visual attention compared to non-AR equivalents, leading to improved memories and more powerful responses from Snapchatters. Research has shown brands which utilise AR experiences are much more popular with consumers.

This Lens was produced as part of a partnership between Snapchat and Disney – as they work to bring the magic of Avatar: The Way of Water to any Snapchatter at home.

You can check out the full Snapchat Avatar Lens experience here.

For more from Women Love Tech on Snapchat, visit here.

