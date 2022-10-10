Snapchat Augmented Reality Brings Sydney Harbour Bridge To Life

With over 150 million copies sold world-wide, The Lord of the Rings has been an important part of pop-fiction. Now, to celebrate the finale of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Snapchat will bring the Sydney Harbour Bridge to life using Augmented Reality.

The legendary storyline by J. R. R. Tolkien of middle earth has been delivered to audiences in a vast array of mediums from its early written form. While today’s generation is exposed to the fantasy world through immersive media and augmented reality, the story began as written trilogies of The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit. Both have since been adapted to film and audio books.

Now, with the trend of media consumption leaning heavily towards streaming services, a television series has been produced and the original story written so long ago continues to enthral new audiences across multi-medium platforms.

For younger audiences, the new Amazon Prime series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is a fantastic way to introduce a new generation. Coupling the end of the series with Snapchat augmented reality technology is a sure way captivate them.

What is the The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power AR experience?

Transform the Sydney Harbour Bridge into Númenor by scanning the Snapchat AR lens.

The popular social platform Snapchat, together with Prime Video Australia, celebrated the finale of The Rings of Power with an Augmented Reality (AR) experience on the famous Sydney Harbour Bridge. From 6-22 October, fans can bring the island kingdom of Númenor to life by scanning the Sydney Harbour Bridge on their Snapchat lens.



“We’re thrilled to be partnering with the Prime Video Australia team to bring The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power to life on The Sydney Harbour Bridge via our exclusive Landmarker technology in Australia for the first time after huge success in major events in London, Paris, New York, Mumbai and Singapore”

– APAC General Manager, Snap Inc. Kathryn Carter.

The technology used in the launch of Snapchat’s exclusive AR lens also reflects the continuing high standard of visual effects brought to the storytelling of The Lord of the Rings. Revolutionary technology has always been synonymous with the original trilogies. Fans will no doubt be delighted the series is heading in the same way.

Scan the Snap Code or press the image for a link to the AR lens.

The finale of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is now being streamed on Amazon Prime Video.