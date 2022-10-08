Top 5 Entrepreneur Podcasts in 2022

Launching a business can be an intimidating experience. New entrepreneurs often don’t know what to expect and have difficulties finding the right answers to their questions. Thankfully, nowadays there are plenty of podcasts that not only give people practical tips on how to launch a successful business but also provide them with role models to follow.

This is why we created a list of our five favorite entrepreneur podcasts for you to boost your startup and keep your motivation high.

1. Grit Daily Startup Podcast – hosted by Sebastian Rusk

Grit Daily Startup Podcast by Sebastian Rusk

The Grit Daily Startup Podcast is the perfect option for those who want to listen to concise and valuable tips and advice from the top entrepreneurs currently on the scene. Hosted by Sebastian Rusk, each episode of this podcast lasts roughly 15 minutes, giving you the chance to learn about the secrets of the current top innovators in the world, in just a few minutes every day.

Recorded from Grit Daily’s studio in Miami, The Grit Daily Startup Podcast will show you what powers the global startup economy by diving into the good, the bad, and the ugly of today’s entrepreneurship.

2. The Create Your Own Life Show – hosted by Jeremy Ryan

Create Your Own Life Show by Jeremy Ryan

Hosted by Jeremy Ryan, The Create Your Own Life Show will help you get a clear idea of all the steps you need to take to become a successful entrepreneur. This podcast has been featured in top-notch magazines, including Forbes, Business.com, and Addicted 2 Success. Episodes usually last from 30 minutes to one hour, during which Jeremy Ryan interviews entrepreneurs who managed to turn their startups into lucrative businesses.

3. The Grit Files Podcast – hosted by Loralyn Mears

The Grit Files Podcast by Loralyn Mears

Hosted by Loralyn Mears, PhD, the Grit Files Podcast is the best option for those looking for success stories and role models to follow in their entrepreneurial journey. In her podcast, Loralyn Mears invites all sorts of entrepreneurs to talk about what keeps them motivated even when times get tough. With episodes lasting from 5 to 30 minutes, this show will give you the best advice to keep your motivation high by discussing the stories of the many people who made it big.

4. Action & Ambition Podcast – hosted by Andrew Medal

Action and Ambition Podcast by Andrew Medal

Do you have plenty of good ideas but never found the courage to pursue any of them? Then The Action & Ambition Podcast is the perfect podcast for you! Hosted by Andrew Medal, this show will teach you how to be ambitious and control the fears preventing you from growing your business. In The Action & Ambition Podcast, Andrew Medal interviews the most ambitious people in the world, sharing with his audience the mindset, backstories, and actions that led them to success. Each episode lasts from 20 to 40 minutes and will boost your motivation, helping you launch your business without fear.

5. The SharkPreneur Podcast – hosted by Kevin Harrington & Seth Greene

The SharkPreneur Podcast by Kevin Harrington & Seth Greene

With over 800 episodes, The SharkPreneur Podcast is the ideal show for entrepreneurs looking for tips and advice on how to grow their businesses. The show is hosted by two successful entrepreneurs, Kevin Harrington and Seth Greene. Harrington is known for being the inventor of the infomercial, Shark on Shark Tank, who managed to generate over $6 billion in sales, while Greene is a best-selling author and is considered one of the world’s experts on cutting edge direct response marketing. With episodes lasting from ten to 20 minutes, this podcast features world-renowned entrepreneurs who will give you practical advice on what it takes to quickly boost your business.

