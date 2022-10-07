Best Selling Audio The Sandman Returns!

Audible and DC surprise release of the third instalment of record-breaking audio drama The Sandman

The Sandman: Act III brings to life the universe of Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman, a New York Times best-selling graphic book starring the brilliant James McAvoy.

“The excitement and the joy people have taken in the astonishing Audible adaptations of Sandman has been such a morale booster over the last few years,” Neil Gaiman said. “The only downside has been that everyone I know, and many thousands of people on social media that I don’t know, have wanted to know when Act III would be released. Now you all know. I think it might be the best one yet.”

It’s an incredible cast with McAvoy, who returns as Death, Miriam Margolyes as Despair, Justin Vivian Bond as Desire, Jeffrey Wright as Destiny, Kristen Schaal as Delirium, Andy Serkis, Riz Ahmed, Regé-Jean Page, Kevin Smith, Bebe Neuwirth, Niamh Walsh, Arthur Darvill, Ray Porter, Shruti Haasan, and Billy Boyd.

Not surprisingly the original audio drama series has been a best-seller on The New York Times bestseller list.

The Stars In This Audible’s Surprise Release

For the first time, David Harewood as Destruction, Wil Wheaton as Brant Tucker, and KJ Apa as Prez join the cast of Audible’s Sandman series.

The first book in the audio series debuted in 2020 and broke all previous records for pre-orders of an Audible Original; it is still the best-selling Audible Original in the company’s history. In July and August of 2020, it also held the top place on The New York Times Best Seller Audio Fiction list.

The Sandman: Act II, which was published in 2021, was the second best-selling Audible Original in the Premium catalog in the first 90 days, trailing only the first episode, and it also ranked second on The New York Times Best Seller Audio Fiction list.

“We couldn’t wait for our listeners to drift back into this world with us, and this instalment is again beautifully brought to life in audio with even more immersive soundscaping and incredible performances,” said Audible EVP and Head of US Content, Rachel Ghiazza.

“We were blown away by the response to the first two instalments, which broke Audible records and took our listeners to places beyond their wildest imagination, and we continue to be in awe of this beloved franchise helmed by a true visionary, Neil Gaiman, and brought to life by the incredible talents of Dirk Maggs and an ensemble of dreams.”

