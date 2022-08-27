Tips and Tricks For Travelling With Uber Pet

Since Covid, many companies have made their workplaces more dog friendly. But with public transport cited as one of the major barriers for workers bringing their fur besties to work, it might be necessary to do this by catching a cab with your pet in tow.

Since Uber Pet launched in 2020, allowing riders to match with a driver-partner willing to transport their fur friend too, the rideshare service has seen a 79% increase in pet owners travelling with their beloved pooches, with a 97% increase in riders commuting to and from work with pets.

Below are some handy tips for using the Uber Pet or for any rideshare service that takes pets.

Taking your dog for a ride

Seems an obvious one but just like us humans it’s important to make sure your pet has the opportunity to use the toilet before you order your Uber Pet trip, to avoid any possibility of accidents or your pet feeling anxious during the trip. There’s nothing worse than travelling in the car and busting for the bathroom, no matter what species you are! Ensure, when you order your Uber Pet trip, you’re adhering to the guidelines, such as only bringing along one pet, and keeping them restrained throughout the trip, on a leash or harness, or in a travel crate. Ask the driver their preference on where your canine companion sits before hopping in the car. Smaller pooches should comfortably sit on your lap, whereas the floor of the backseats may be more comfortable for bigger dogs (also prime ear scratch position!). Drivers often don’t mind putting the front seat forward to make sure there’s plenty of room for your pup on the floor.

