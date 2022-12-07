Top Five Motivational Books For Christmas Gifts This Year

on December 8, 2022

What Would Ted Lasso Do? How Ted’s Positive Approach Can Help You, by Lucy Broadbent

Ted Lasso
Lucy Broadbent With Her New Book ‘What Would Ted Lasso Do?’

Just what the world needs right now, showing how far the reach of a TV character can go beyond the boundaries of the screen.

Fans of Apple TV’s comedy will recognize Ted’s humorous life lessons in this fun little stocking stuffer, while others will pick up on his inspiration.

Incorporating research and expertise from psychologists, the author argues that Ted Lasso, the American football coach, is not just a TV character, but a cleverly disguised self-help guru out to inspire everyone, not just his soccer team.

The book leaves its readers happy and inspired, just as the show itself does.

What Would Ted Lasso Do? How Ted’s Positive Approach Can Help You (Uncommon Publishing) is available here.

Atomic Habits: An Easy and Proven Way to Build Good Habits and Break Bad Ones, by James Clear

No matter what our goals are, Atomic Habits offers a useful framework for improving ourselves every day.  James Clear is renowned for his ability to take complicated topics and turn them into easy-to-follow behaviors that can be applied to daily life and work.

He also includes many true stories from Olympic gold medalists to business leaders who have used the science of small habits to vault their own lives to the top of their field.  It has been on the New York Times best seller list for 157 weeks.

The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse by Charlie Mackesy

What do you think is the biggest waste of time?  “Comparing yourself to others,” said the mole in this unforgettable illustrated book about friendship, kindness, and self-esteem.

This is a book of advice and encouragement that is impossible not to love, especially because the illustrations are so charming.  You will read it in less than half an hour and want to pass onto all your friends because it is the gift that keeps on giving.

Michelle Obama Hero
The Light We Carry: Overcoming Uncertain Times, by Michelle Obama

The Light We Carry: Overcoming Uncertain Times, by Michelle Obama

In an inspiring follow-up to her critically acclaimed, #1 bestselling memoir Becoming, former First Lady Michelle Obama shares her wisdom and personal strategies for staying hopeful and balanced in today’s uncertain world.

She admits she has no tidy solutions, but she offers inspiration.  It is a self-help book, but not in the prescriptive sense.  Instead, she takes readers through how she was taught by her mother, and the tools she has learned to use by making her own mistakes. 

The Alchemist, by Paulo Coelho

This modern classic has transformed the lives of millions over generations.  It is an inspiring tale of self-discovery which combines magic, wisdom and wonder.

“And when you want something, all the universe conspires in helping you to achieve it,” is one of the lines from the book.

Santiago is an Andalusian shepherd boy who yearns to travel in search of worldly treasure, but on his journey finds different kinds of riches – not material ones, but more profound.  This tale is all about the wisdom of listening to our own hearts, taking risks and following dreams. It is a must read for anyone looking for inspiration.

