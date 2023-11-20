    Withings ScanWatch Review: Makes Health Tracking Easy

    21 November 2023

    As a long-time user of Withings products, it’s always exciting to trial what’s new. And, there are some good reasons to turn to tech to help improve your health. Afterall, it’s so much easier and more fun when you see your health, whether it be sleep, weight or fitness levels track in the right direction.

    And if you look at the statistics, there is no denying we can all do so much better.

    Consider this, 1.2 million (6.2%) Australian adults aged 18 years and over are having a condition related to heart or vascular disease, and cardiovascular disease is the underlying cause of 25% of Australian deaths. 

    So health tech products are the way to go and Withings ScanWatch has an excellent record. It was Australia’s first smartwatch with TGA approval on ECG technology that continuously scans vital parameters to detect health conditions and help improve overall fitness. 

    withings scanwatch

    The designs are clean and timeless but what I enjoy most is the ability to track my steps, calories, elevation, workout routes (via in-app connected GPS) and amazingly it can automatically recognise more than 30 daily activities such as walking, running, swimming and cycling.

    withings scanwatch

    PRODUCT OVERVIEW

    Key Features

    Proactive Health Tracking       
    ScanWatch is the first ever hybrid smartwatch which can notify users that they are at risk for highly prevalent yet underdiagnosed conditions including breathing disturbances and atrial fibrillation. ScanWatch combines two medical-grade technologies: an electrocardiogram and an oximeter to provide on-demand essential vital parameters.”

    24/7 Heart Scanning
    Check heartbeat and receive notifications when heart rate is atypical (low or high) and if irregular rhythms are detected.       

    On Demand Electrocardiogram
    Record a medical-grade ECG and detect atrial fibrillation or normal heart rhythm, monitor low and high heart rate in just 30 seconds.

    Breathing Disturbances Detection
    Monitor oxygen saturation all night long via embedded SpO2 sensors and see if any breathing disturbances occurred while sleeping, which can be associated with apneic episodes.

    Oximeter on Your Wrist
    Provides on demand medical-grade oxygen saturation level (SpO2) in just 30 seconds.

    Beyond Basic Activity Tracking
    Improve cardiovascular fitness with the help of dedicated workout metrics, Fitness Score via VO₂max, connected GPS and an altimeter for floors climbed. Choose from 30 activities and launch workout mode directly from your wrist.

    Advanced Sleep Analysis
    Delivers a Sleep Score based on light and deep sleep cycles, sleep duration & wake-ups. Set a silent vibrating alarm and take advantage of Smart Wake-Up to wake at the optimal point in your sleep cycle.

    Durable Design. Unsurpassed Battery Life
    ScanWatch features a combined heart rate and SpO2 sensor, 3 electrodes, an altimeter and PMOLED screen—all within a stainless-steel case protected by sapphire glass, and features a rechargeable battery that lasts up to 30 days.

    Water Resistant to 50m
    ScanWatch is water-resistant up to 50m (5ATM) and provides advanced swim analysis: number of laps, strokes, type of stroke, and distance while swimming.       

    Essential Info at A Glance
    Use the digital crown of the watch to easily retrieve data on the PMOLED screen and directly launch features from your wrist such as ECG or workout mode. Stay in-the-know on the go with smartphone notifications.       

    Medical Data in Hand
    ScanWatch seamlessly syncs with the free Health Mate app via Bluetooth and provides valuable data that can be used daily or during a doctor’s visit. Works with Apple Heath, Google Fit, Strava and 100+ top health & fitness apps.

    ScanWatch RRP $499 AUD

    Robyn Foyster is an award-winning journalist and former Editor-In-Chief of The Australian Women's Weekly and Publisher of the Hearst Group in Australia, responsible for Harper's BAZAAR, Cosmopolitan and madison magazine. Robyn is the owner and editor of Women Love Tech, Game Changers and The Carousel. Robyn's tech company AR TEch produced the augmented reality app for Sydney's Vivid Festival in 2018 and the retail app Sweep. She is a speaker and a judge of the Telstra Business Awards and Mumbrella Awards. Robyn is passionate about supporting women in STEM. She is also a 2022 B&T Women In Media Awards Finalist and a multiple Finalist in the 2022 Samsung Lizzie's Awards.

