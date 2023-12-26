Have You Seen IMDb’s Top Films and Series of the Year?

The Internet Movie Database (IMDb) has announced their customer’s top films, television and streaming series and stars of 2023.

IMDb determines its definitive year-end lists using data from IMDbPro MOVIEmeter and STARmeter rankings, which are based on the actual page views of the more than 200 million monthly visitors to IMDb.

This year, it’s no surprise that Oppenheimer tops the list of most popular movies and The Last of Us is the top series. Both were outstanding productions and popular with viewers.

As a result, fans were keen to find out more. Pedro Pascal is this year’s top star, fuelled by his performances as Joel Miller in The Last of Us and the titular character in The Mandalorian (the IMDb No. 5 series).

“Our lists of the most popular films, series, and stars reflect a year of truly outstanding stories and performances that delighted IMDb customers worldwide,” said Col Needham, founder and CEO of IMDb. “From the ‘Barbenheimer’ phenomenon to The Last of Us and the Succession series finale, fans connected over these unique pop culture moments and once again turned to IMDb to learn more about the extraordinarily talented cast and creators who brought these stories to life.”

Barbie writer and director Greta Gerwig (right) and Barbie star Margot Robbie, have made records with the biggest movie opening so far this year.

IMDb’s Top Movies for 2023

*Among the movies released in 2023, these 10 consistently ranked highest on the IMDbPro MOVIEmeter chart throughout the year. IMDbPro MOVIEmeter rankings are based on the actual page views of the more than 200 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide. IMDb users can add these and other titles to their IMDb Watchlist at https://www.imdb.com/watchlist to be notified when they are released on a streaming service

IMDb’s Top TV and Streaming Series for 2023

*These 10 TV and streaming series that released new episodes in 2023 consistently ranked highest on the IMDbPro weekly TV rankings throughout the year. IMDbPro rankings are based on the actual page views of the more than 200 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide. IMDb users can add these and other titles to their IMDb Watchlist at https://www.imdb.com/watchlist to be notified when they are released on a streaming service.

IMDb’s Top Stars for 2023

*These 10 stars consistently ranked highest on the IMDbPro STARmeter chart throughout 2023. IMDbPro STARmeter rankings are based on the actual page views of the more than 200 million monthly visitors to IMDb.

You can view more of the IMDb Best of 2023 section (www.imdb.com/best-of) features a variety of year-end lists, including an interactive gallery of the Top 100 Stars at https://www.imdb.com/best-of/top-stars-2023/.

