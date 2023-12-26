    Have You Seen IMDb’s Top Films and Series of the Year?

    on 27 December 2023
    man watching television Image Credit: Photo by CardMapr.nl on Unsplash

    The Internet Movie Database (IMDb) has announced their customer’s top films, television and streaming series and stars of 2023.

    IMDb determines its definitive year-end lists using data from IMDbPro MOVIEmeter and STARmeter rankings, which are based on the actual page views of the more than 200 million monthly visitors to IMDb.

    This year, it’s no surprise that Oppenheimer tops the list of most popular movies and The Last of Us is the top series. Both were outstanding productions and popular with viewers.

    As a result, fans were keen to find out more. Pedro Pascal is this year’s top star, fuelled by his performances as Joel Miller in The Last of Us and the titular character in The Mandalorian (the IMDb No. 5 series).

    “Our lists of the most popular films, series, and stars reflect a year of truly outstanding stories and performances that delighted IMDb customers worldwide,” said Col Needham, founder and CEO of IMDb. “From the ‘Barbenheimer’ phenomenon to The Last of Us and the Succession series finale, fans connected over these unique pop culture moments and once again turned to IMDb to learn more about the extraordinarily talented cast and creators who brought these stories to life.”

    Barbie the Movie stars Margot Robbie
    Barbie writer and director Greta Gerwig (right) and Barbie star Margot Robbie, have made records with the biggest movie opening so far this year. 

    IMDb’s Top Movies for 2023

    1. Oppenheimer
    2. Barbie
    3. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
    4. The Little Mermaid
    5. John Wick: Chapter 4
    6. The Super Mario Bros. Movie
    7. Five Nights at Freddy’s
    8. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
    9. Killers of the Flower Moon
    10. The Flash

    *Among the movies released in 2023, these 10 consistently ranked highest on the IMDbPro MOVIEmeter chart throughout the year. IMDbPro MOVIEmeter rankings are based on the actual page views of the more than 200 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide. IMDb users can add these and other titles to their IMDb Watchlist at https://www.imdb.com/watchlist to be notified when they are released on a streaming service

    IMDb’s Top TV and Streaming Series for 2023

    1. The Last of Us
    2. Ahsoka
    3. Succession
    4. Black Mirror
    5. The Mandalorian
    6. One Piece
    7. The Fall of the House of Usher
    8. Ted Lasso
    9. The Bear
    10. Gen V

    *These 10 TV and streaming series that released new episodes in 2023 consistently ranked highest on the IMDbPro weekly TV rankings throughout the year. IMDbPro rankings are based on the actual page views of the more than 200 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide. IMDb users can add these and other titles to their IMDb Watchlist at https://www.imdb.com/watchlist to be notified when they are released on a streaming service.

    IMDb’s Top Stars for 2023

    1. Pedro Pascal
    2. Mary Elizabeth Winstead
    3. Ana de Armas
    4. Jenna Ortega
    5. Bella Ramsey
    6. Margot Robbie
    7. Rebecca Ferguson
    8. Katee Sackhoff
    9. Carla Gugino
    10. Cillian Murphy

    *These 10 stars consistently ranked highest on the IMDbPro STARmeter chart throughout 2023. IMDbPro STARmeter rankings are based on the actual page views of the more than 200 million monthly visitors to IMDb.

    You can view more of the IMDb Best of 2023 section (www.imdb.com/best-of) features a variety of year-end lists, including an interactive gallery of the Top 100 Stars at https://www.imdb.com/best-of/top-stars-2023/. This section will feature retrospective photo galleries, original videos (including an “In Memoriam” video), and other year-end entertainment overage.

    Try the New Interests Feature

    There is a new interests feature that will help you to explore and discover more movies and series from the genres you love the most. Exclusively available on the IMDb mobile app, you can personalize your experience by adding your favourite genres and sub-genres from hundreds of categories to a tailored Interests list.

    To create a personalized Interests list and discover new films and series, you can simply open the IMDb app, tap the search icon, and select your favourite categories.

    About IMDb

    IMDb is the world’s most popular and authoritative source for information on movies, TV shows, and celebrities. Products and services to help fans discover and decide what to watch and where to watch it include the IMDb website for desktop and mobile devices, apps for iOS and Android and X-Ray on Prime Video. For entertainment industry professionals, IMDb provides IMDbPro and Box Office Mojo. IMDb licenses information from its vast and authoritative database to third-party businesses worldwide; learn more at developer.imdb.com. IMDb is an Amazon company. For more information, visit https://www.imdb.com/press and follow @IMDb.

    Avatar
    Brisbane-based technology reviewer and writer, Emma Crameri is a regular contributor for Women Love Tech and the lifestyle site TheCarousel.com - where she reviews products. Passionate about all things tech, she has worked on ICT projects, online education and digital marketing. An early adopter, with both Android and Apple devices, Emma is also the Editor of the Brisbanista, and Game Set Tech websites.

