There is no doubt we are living in testing times and all need to work collectively to get through the impact COVID-19 is having on the world at the moment. So whether you are working in your office or at home, it’s important to keep your working area clean and safe and help stop the spread of germs. Here’s a quick and handy checklist to help you stay healthy.

Stay home if you are feeling ill or have any concerns that you have COVID-19. Be prepared – Make sure you have hand sanitiser and a box of tissues on your desk. Wash your hands whenever you sneeze or cough and before and after eating. Go paperless wherever possible. Nowadays, you don’t need to use paper and that’s good for the environment and more hygienic. We have emails and Slack. We have digital newspapers and magazines. Bin it – empty bins regularly and make sure wastepaper baskets under the desks are emptied regularly too. Tea for one – avoid making rounds of tea and coffee for a group of people. Make sure you use your own mug. Kitchen cleanliness – remember shared kitchens need to be cleaned regularly and this includes work surfaces, kettles, and toasters. Use antibacterial wipes and disposable paper. Detergent – desks are a hotspot for germs. Ensure anti-bacterial detergents are used for desks, and communal areas, including door handles. Where possible, place a sanitiser near areas which are commonly used such as toilets. Avoid Sharing telephone handsets, computers or mobiles. Follow a strict guideline of cleaning protocols, particularly if you are sharing communal areas. Repeatedly wash your hands with soap. This should take as long as it does to sing Happy Birthday. Don’t use other people’s pens or stationary. Keep your own supply of pens and notepads. Take responsibility for your own hygiene and wash your hands and avoid being with other people if you are showing any signs of being sick. Carry anti-bacterial wipes with you and your own tissues. Keep your work surface clean and tidy. Be vigilant.