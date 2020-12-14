It’s never too late to change your hairstyle. The last 20 years, I have had long red hair, a bleach short hair, and long blond locks. Finally, the last 10 years I’m back to being a brunette and switched my bob to a short cut short a year ago and I love it.

These days you don’t have to stress when changing your hair style, you can have an extreme hairstyle makeover without moving from your home, you only need a smartphone and these cool apps below. It’s fun and will definitely guide you when it will be time to go to your favourite hair salon. Have fun.

8 Free Apps For Hairstyle Beauty Makeovers

1. ModiFace – Free – Apple – Android

Modiface is the most popular digital makeover app that lets you try out different looks.

Try a brand new hair colour virtually in just seconds with the Hair Colour application! All you have to do is take your own photo, use our automatic hair detection to outline your hair and then apply different hair colours to see what shade is right for you.

2. Beautylish – Free – Apple – Android

Beautylish is like Pinterest just for beauty products and trends.

Discover the newest beauty looks and trends, learn essential makeup tips, and shop for amazing products on the Beautylish app!

3. Perfect365 – Free – Apple – Android

Perfect365 is one-tap makeover. The best digital makeup and personal styling app. Look like a model in your selfies! No. 1 Photo and Video app in 67 countries, with 55 million users and counting!

4. Hairstyle Magic Mirror – Free – Apple – Android

Magic Mirror Change your look, allows you to experiment with many new and fascinating hairstyles and lots of different colour variations. Take a picture to your friends or your girl and have fun to change their look.

5. Hair Cast – Free – Apple

Hair Cast gives you hairstyle advice based on the weather in your area.

The secret to a good hair day is here! Hair Alert gives you customised hairstyling tips based on the local weather. Say goodbye to bad hair days with Hair Alert!

For hair inspiration, you can also check our Pinterest Hair board.

6. Beautify – Free – Hair – Apple

Colouriser, Pimple eraser and eye colouriser.

Ever wonder what you’d look like with colourful hair and eye? Your pictures don’t look so good because of the pesky pimples, moles, scars or rough skin? Try Beautify so your pictures will look the best!

7. Hair MakeOver – Free – Apple

New hairstyle and haircut in a minute.

With Hair MakeOver you can try on many different kind of hair styles and hair cuts in less than a minute. Choose a picture, select hairstyle, easily match face with hair and you’re done! Real hairstyles of all kind!

8. Hairstyle Lite – Free – Apple

Try on virtual hairstyles for men and women.

Looking for a new hairstyle? Just not sure what will suit you? Upload your picture – try on a new hairstyle, see if suits you? Plus 15 free hairstyles in various lengths to try on and option to buy style packages with more than 600 hairstyles in total.

Voila, you have plenty of choice with those cool apps, if you know more hairstyle and makeover apps, please share in the below comment area.

